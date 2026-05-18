Dr. Kisanja hands-over Presidential donation of seed-removal machines to Kyankwanzi youth, hails them for promoting value-addition

Dr. Musoke Hillary Emmanuel Kisanja, Senior Presidential Advisor on Agricultural Value Addition has commended a section of youth in Kyankwanzi District for revolutionalising agriculture through maize value-addition.

The youth, majority under 27 years of age, through the KATIKA Empowerment Association, are challenging the narrative that young people in Uganda have turned away from the land.

With a membership of 101 and a network of over 10,000 outgrowers spanning Kikube, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, and Kyangwali, KATIKA is scaling impact far beyond its immediate community. Their story is one of vision, dedication, and powerful partnerships from the grassroots to the nation’s highest office.

According to Dr. Kisanja, the journey of KATIKA is a testament to the power of a clear request and a listening government.

“The Association identified a critical need in their mission to add value to maize: specialized machines for seed removal. They did not wait passively; they reached out directly to His Excellency the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Their plea was heard. The President, recognising the unique demographic and potent potential of this group, responded with decisive support,” he said.

And over the weekend, Dr. Kisanja handed over the Presidential donation of three vital maize threshing machines to the association in Kayonza, Kyankwanzi District.

“With a combined capacity of producing one tonne per hour and up to 10,000 tonnes per season, these equipment are game-changers. This was not merely a donation of machinery; it was an investment in a model, an endorsement of youth-led agro-processing, and a signal of faith in a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs,” he said.

“This initiative stands on the shoulders of dedicated individuals whose contributions have been indispensable. At the helm of this inspiring association is Madam Nagawa Teddy Tracy, whose leadership embodies the passion driving KATIKA. In explaining their work, she speaks not of hardship, but of love and commitment to agro-processing. She expressed profound gratitude to the President for honouring their request, a gesture that has validated their efforts and amplified their capacity.”

Dr. Kisanja added that KATIKA should be a national case study in agro-processing and value addition, explaining that they understand that the future of Ugandan agriculture lies not just in growing more, but in creating more from what is grown.

“By processing maize to add value, they increase income, reduce post-harvest losses, create employment, and stimulate local economies. They are moving up the value chain, and the President’s donation of seed-removal machines is a strategic tool to accelerate this mission, enabling them to handle thousands of tonnes per season efficiently,” he said.

“My advice, echoing the spirit of this initiative, is to the youth across Uganda. The narrative that opportunity lies only in urban centres is a gamble. Life in the city is often a gamble, but the land in our villages holds tangible, cultivable wealth. I urge our young people to look at the redundant family land in villages not as a relic of the past, but as the foundation of their future.”