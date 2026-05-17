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President Museveni signs Protection of Sovereignty Bill into law

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President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this evening assented to the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, formally making it a law.

The new law is intended to provide for the protection of the sovereignty of the people of Uganda; designate the Department responsible for peace and security in the Ministry responsible for Internal Affairs as the implementing authority; provide for the registration and regulation of agents of foreign entities; regulate funding and other forms of assistance to such agents; and for related matters.

With the Presidential assent, the Bill now becomes law and will guide implementation by the relevant state institutions in line with existing legal and policy frameworks.

The Protection of Sovereignty law is expected to strengthen Uganda’s capacity to safeguard its independence in national decision-making processes, while further entrenching the constitutional principle that governance and development priorities remain anchored in national interest. It is also anticipated to improve clarity in the management of state authority, enhance institutional coordination, and support ongoing efforts to promote stability, accountability, and orderly governance.

In addition, the law is seen as complementing Uganda’s broader development agenda, particularly in advancing economic transformation, improving public sector efficiency, and safeguarding national policy space as the country continues to engage with regional and international partners.

 


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