The Seeds of Tomorrow: How KATIKA EMPOWERMENT ASSOCIATION is Cultivating Uganda’s Agricultural Future

By Dr. Musoke Hillary Emmanuel Kisanja, Senior Presidential Advisor on Agricultural Value Addition

In the heart of Kayonza, Kyankwanzi District, a quiet revolution in agriculture is being led by the most unlikely of farmers: the youth. The KATIKA EMPOWERMENT ASSOCIATION, a vibrant group where the majority are under the age of 27, is challenging the narrative that young people in Uganda have turned away from the land. With a membership of 101 and a network of over 10,000 outgrowers spanning Kikube, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, and Kyangwali, KATIKA is scaling impact far beyond its immediate community. Their story is one of vision, dedication, and powerful partnerships from the grassroots to the nation’s highest office.

A Presidential Response to a Youthful Vision

The journey of KATIKA is a testament to the power of a clear request and a listening government. The Association identified a critical need in their mission to add value to maize: specialized machines for seed removal. They did not wait passively; they reached out directly to His Excellency the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Their plea was heard. The President, recognising the unique demographic and potent potential of this group, responded with decisive support. Through my office, I was honoured to hand over the donation of three vital maize Threshing machines. With a combined capacity of producing one tonne per hour and up to 10,000 tonnes per season, these equipments are game-changer. This was not merely a donation of machinery; it was an investment in a model, an endorsement of youth-led agro-processing, and a signal of faith in a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs.

Gratitude for Groundwork and Guidance

This initiative stands on the shoulders of dedicated individuals whose contributions have been indispensable. We extend sincere thanks to Kigundu Mugerwa Elly, former Sub-county chief and leader of elderly persons at LC1, whose generous donation of land provided the physical foundation for this project. Our appreciation also goes to Mr. Ben Kumumanya PS Local Government, for his steadfast support across various projects under his ministry. Special recognition is due to Commissioner Fred Mayanja, who played a pivotal role in project implementation, and to Mike Mabonga the Commissioner Directorate of Veteran Affairs, for his technical guidance. Furthermore, this project benefits from the strategic supervision of Operation Wealth Creation, headed by General Akandwanaho Salim Saleh and deputized by Bgd Gen. G.K Muwanguzi whose relentless drive has been instrumental in advancing Uganda’s mission for sustainable, self-generated wealth. This multi-level support exemplifies the collaborative spirit driving Uganda’s agricultural transformation.

The Face of the New Farmer: Chairperson Nagawa Teddy Tracy

At the helm of this inspiring association is Madam Nagawa Teddy Tracy, whose leadership embodies the passion driving KATIKA. In explaining their work, she speaks not of hardship, but of love and commitment to agro-processing. She expressed profound gratitude to the President for honouring their request, a gesture that has validated their efforts and amplified their capacity.

What makes KATIKA particularly remarkable is its composition. These are individuals who have chosen to enhance the “backbone of Uganda” its agriculture with the same discipline and dedication they witnessed growing up. In a country where the average age of a farmer is far above theirs, their energy and innovation are a breath of fresh air, precisely what caught the President’s discerning eye.

A Case Study in Empowerment and Value Addition

KATIKA should indeed be a national case study in agro-processing and value addition. They understand that the future of Ugandan agriculture lies not just in growing more, but in creating more from what is grown. By processing maize to add value, they increase income, reduce post-harvest losses, create employment, and stimulate local economies. They are moving up the value chain, and the President’s donation of seed-removal machines is a strategic tool to accelerate this mission, enabling them to handle thousands of tonnes per season efficiently.

A Call to Action: From Urban Gambles to Rural Gold

My advice, echoing the spirit of this initiative, is to the youth across Uganda. The narrative that opportunity lies only in urban centres is a gamble. Life in the city is often a gamble, but the land in our villages holds tangible, cultivable wealth. I urge our young people to look at the redundant family land in villages not as a relic of the past, but as the foundation of their future.

The government, led by the President, has demonstrated a profound will to help youth develop this sector. The story of KATIKA is proof. The support system is building. The call is for the youth to seize this moment, to channel their innovation and energy into agriculture and agro-processing, where they can build sustainable enterprises and become the true architects of their own prosperity.

An Invitation to Kyankwanzi and Beyond

To the people of Kyankwanzi District, I extend a personal encouragement: go and visit the KATIKA EMPOWERMENT ASSOCIATION in Kayonza. See their operation. Learn from their model. Engage with their youthful zeal. Their success is designed to serve and inspire the wider community. The President’s donation is a communal asset, and I encourage the Kayonza community to actively take advantage of these machines to process their produce.

A Charge to KATIKA: Utilise and Excel

To the outstanding youth of KATIKA, my message is one of expectation and confidence. The nation is watching. Effectively utilise the machines entrusted to you. Maintain your exemplary commitment. The President’s donation comes with the belief in tangible results. He wishes to see KATIKA enhance agriculture, grow, and become a beacon that lights the way for thousands of other youth groups. Your journey has just received a powerful boost; now is the time to soar.

Conclusion: Cultivating a Bountiful Future

Thank you, KATIKA EMPOWERMENT ASSOCIATION, for being exemplary youth. You are not just farming maize; you are cultivating hope, innovation, and a new paradigm for Ugandan agriculture. Your story, supported by a responsive President and dedicated partners on the ground, is a powerful seed. With continued dedication, it will yield a harvest that feeds the nation and inspires a generation.

Together, let us build a Uganda where the fields are vibrant with the energy of its youth, and value addition turns our harvests into lasting wealth.