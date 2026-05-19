Thomas Tayebwa Emerges as NRM’s Continuity Candidate After Among’s Exit

KAMPALA — The race for the leadership of Uganda’s 12th Parliament took another decisive turn on Tuesday after Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba publicly endorsed Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for re-election as Deputy Speaker, signaling what political observers see as a shift toward continuity and stability within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Gen. Muhoozi, who also chairs the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), announced that the endorsement followed guidance from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM National Chairman and Commander-in-Chief.

“On the issue of Deputy Speaker, after getting guidance from the Commander-in-Chief, all PLU MPs and PLU-leaning MPs will support Rt. Honourable Thomas Tayebwa for that position,” Muhoozi stated.

The declaration effectively restores Tayebwa’s standing within the influential PLU camp after the group earlier this month withdrew support for both Speaker Anita Annet Among and Tayebwa pending fresh consultations and official NRM direction.

Tayebwa’s endorsement comes at a politically sensitive moment following Anita Among’s withdrawal from the Speaker’s race, an exit that has reshaped calculations within the ruling establishment and left Parliament searching for a figure capable of providing institutional continuity without escalating internal tensions.

Now, many within the NRM view Tayebwa as that bridge.

Since becoming Deputy Speaker in March 2022 following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Tayebwa has steadily positioned himself as a disciplined party cadre, loyal to both the President and the party hierarchy. His calm style, working relationship with government ministries, and ability to navigate parliamentary business have earned him support across sections of the ruling caucus.

Political analysts say the latest endorsement signals an effort by the ruling establishment to preserve continuity in Parliament while avoiding another divisive contest within the party ranks.

Tayebwa, the Ruhinda North MP and former Government Chief Whip, has repeatedly stated that his political future remains subject to President Museveni’s guidance, a posture that appears to have strengthened his acceptability within the party’s power structure.

With parliamentary elections for top House positions scheduled for May 25, the momentum now appears firmly behind Tayebwa as the preferred continuity candidate in the post-Among political landscape.