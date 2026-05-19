KAMPALA, Uganda — Documents from the Uganda Revenue Authority have exonerated Dott Services of any involvement in the procurement of luxury vehicles for outgoing Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among.

A review of official customs registries, import logs and corporate procurement records confirms that the multinational infrastructure firm never imported, purchased or facilitated the transfer of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan or an armored Toyota Land Cruiser for Among.

The updated findings contradict earlier intelligence provided to reporters, which suggested the company had bankrolled and facilitated high-value political gifts for the speaker.

Further investigation indicates the false tips originated from commercial syndicates within the highly competitive East African infrastructure sector. Industry insiders said rival entities increasingly use media outlets to orchestrate corporate sabotage against local contractors as competition for major projects intensifies.

Founded in 1994, Dott Services has spent more than three decades expanding its civil engineering, hydropower and road network operations beyond Uganda into Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Zambia, the United Arab Emirates and India.

Independent verification of regulatory data reveals the company has never been blacklisted or suspended by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority or any international development funding agency. Records also show no instances of the company abandoning a project site or having a performance guarantee cashed out because of contractual failure.

The company has previously been the target of sponsored media campaigns. Past online reports erroneously attributed poorly executed road projects along the Kisoro-Kabale, Hoima-Wanseko and Kampala-Mbarara corridors to Dott Services, though technical audits later proved those contracts were held and executed by different construction firms.