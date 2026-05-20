DP’s Denis Mukasa Mbidde Declares Support for PLU, Says Muhoozi Is His Leader

DP Vice Chairman Denis Mukasa Mbidde Declares Allegiance to PLU and Gen Muhoozi

KAMPALA — Democratic Party (DP) Vice Chairman and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator Hon. Dr. Denis Mukasa Mbidde has publicly declared that he is a member of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), identifying Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as his political leader in a move that is likely to trigger fresh debate within Uganda’s opposition politics.

Speaking during a live interview on Radio 4 hosted by Adam Kungu, Mbidde openly aligned himself with the increasingly influential civic-political movement associated with the Chief of Defence Forces.

“I am a member of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), and General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is my president,” Mbidde said during the broadcast.

The revelation has surprised many within political circles given Mbidde’s long-standing association with opposition politics and the Democratic Party, where he has served as National Vice President and one of the party’s most outspoken figures over the years.

A lawyer, human rights advocate, and seasoned legislator, Mbidde has previously been known for taking strong anti-establishment positions, representing opposition causes in court, and defending the DP during periods of intense political contestation.

His latest declaration is expected to deepen internal debate within the Democratic Party, which has in recent years grappled with ideological divisions and disagreements over cooperation with the ruling establishment.

Political observers say Mbidde’s endorsement of PLU reflects the shifting dynamics within Uganda’s political landscape, where Gen. Muhoozi’s growing influence continues to attract support from individuals across both ruling and opposition camps.

PLU, which evolved from the MK Movement, presents itself as a platform promoting patriotism, national unity, and civic mobilization. Although it is not officially registered as a political party, the movement has become an increasingly powerful force in national political discussions and succession debates surrounding President Yoweri Museveni.

Mbidde’s remarks are likely to generate reactions from senior Democratic Party leaders, including party president Norbert Mao, as well as from opposition supporters questioning the future direction of one of Uganda’s oldest political parties.