POATE 2026 Opens at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Showcasing Uganda’s Tourism Power on Global Stage

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala, Uganda – May 20, 2026

Final preparations are underway at the Speke Resort & Convention Centre in Munyonyo as Uganda prepares to host the 10th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2026), scheduled to run from May 21 to 23, 2026. The flagship event, organized by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors, international buyers, investors, and tourism enthusiasts from across the globe.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Victoria, the expo has become Uganda’s premier tourism marketing platform, blending business networking, destination promotion, and cultural showcase into a single high-profile gathering.

A Decade of Showcasing the Pearl of Africa

This year’s edition marks a significant milestone as POATE celebrates its 10th anniversary. Running under the theme “Wanderlust – It’s Your Time to Thrive,” the expo is designed to reignite global interest in Uganda as a leading destination for wildlife, adventure, culture, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Organizers say the theme reflects both recovery and ambition—positioning Uganda not just as a destination of natural beauty, but as a competitive player in the global tourism economy.

Exhibitions, Deals, and Global Connections

Inside the convention halls, exhibitors will showcase Uganda’s diverse tourism offerings, ranging from national parks and safari experiences to cultural heritage, community tourism initiatives, and high-end hospitality products.

Key industry conversations will focus on aviation connectivity, sustainable tourism practices, digital transformation in travel marketing, film-induced tourism, and expansion into new source markets.

The expo also emphasizes business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) engagement, with structured meetings expected to generate partnerships, investment opportunities, and destination branding deals.

Key Highlights of POATE 2026

One of the major attractions will be the inaugural Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards, which will recognize outstanding performers and storytellers within the tourism value chain.

The Hosted Buyers Program has already taken international delegates on familiarization tours to major attractions including Murchison Falls National Park and Queen Elizabeth National Park, offering firsthand experiences of Uganda’s wildlife and hospitality offering.

The event will also feature cultural showcases, culinary experiences, live performances, and dedicated networking sessions designed to connect local operators with global travel trade partners.

Organizers have confirmed free public access on May 22 and 23, including transport arrangements to enable Ugandans to participate in the country’s largest tourism exhibition.

Strategic Importance

Since its relaunch in November 2025 by the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Tom Butime, POATE has continued to evolve into a strategic platform for tourism diplomacy, investment promotion, and sector innovation.

Uganda Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa and her team have been on-site overseeing final preparations, with participation confirmed from key stakeholders including Uganda Airlines, hotel chains, tour operators, and regional tourism boards.

Anticipation Builds

With just hours to the official opening, anticipation is rising across the tourism sector, with industry players already amplifying the event online under hashtags such as #POATE2026 and #Wanderlust.

As Munyonyo transforms into a continental tourism hub for three days, expectations are high that POATE 2026 will not only showcase Uganda’s beauty but also unlock new investments and partnerships for the sector’s future growth.

Watchdog Uganda will provide continuous coverage of the event as it unfolds.