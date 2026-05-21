President Museveni Launches 10th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, Hails Uganda’s Uniqueness and Tourism Potential 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this afternoon officially launched the 10th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala using the occasion to highlight Uganda’s unique geographical position, tourism potential, economic growth and efforts to strengthen the country’s tourism sector.

Speaking at the event, President Museveni first addressed concerns surrounding the recent Ebola outbreak, assuring both Ugandans and international visitors that the disease can be effectively managed if detected early.

“I want to start by giving you a few hints of science because I really saw that many people were panicking,” President Museveni said.

He explained that Ebola is easier to control than COVID-19 because it spreads through close physical contact rather than through breathing.

“Ebola spreads through intimate contact and an infected person only develops visible signs after several days. If it is reported early, it is treatable because what kills many patients is the high fever and dehydration, and these can be controlled by doctors,” he said.

The President revealed that the outbreak originated from neighbouring Congo, with a few infected individuals entering Uganda. He noted that the Government chose not to close borders entirely but instead adopted targeted measures.

“When we met with the task force, we did not agree with closing borders completely. We shall continue working no cause for alarm. However, border markets will be closed like there is one busy market in Ntoroko which has many Congolese mixing with Ugandans, these border markets will be closed.”

Turning to tourism, President Museveni described Uganda as one of the most unique countries in the world because of its geographical location along the Equator.

He explained that Uganda lies directly across the Equator and enjoys moderate temperatures throughout the year because of its high altitude, which averages approximately 1,200 metres above sea level.

“In Uganda, you do not have extreme temperatures. The climate remains comfortable throughout the year and that is part of Uganda’s uniqueness,” he said.

The President also referred to the admiration once expressed by British statesman Winston Churchill, who famously described Uganda as the “Pearl of Africa” because of its natural beauty.

He further said Uganda offers more than scenery, highlighting the country’s culture, food and peace as major attractions.

“When you are talking of Uganda as a tourism destination, you are talking about comfort, culture, food and peace. It is very comfortable to live here,” he noted.

President Museveni said Africa possesses enormous potential, especially through indigenous foods and natural resources, noting that traditional African foods are healthier and more organic.

“Africa can save the world from bad foods because our foods are rich and original. I am soon turning 82 years old and I have been eating our indigenous foods,” he said.

On Uganda’s economic progress, President Museveni stated that the country had moved beyond striving for high-middle-income status.

“We are already a lower-middle-income country. We are no longer struggling to become one; now we are aiming at becoming an upper-middle-income country,” he said.

He explained that Uganda’s economy continues to grow steadily through three major sectors namely commercial agriculture, manufacturing and services.

The President also revealed plans to improve tourism through friendlier visa arrangements.

“In the new government, we are going to extend visas for tourists and remove the short-term visa restrictions. Some countries give Ugandans three-year visas, so why should Uganda give very short stay visas?” he asked.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Ms. Doreen Katusiime, welcomed the President and credited the country’s tourism growth to peace and stability established under his leadership.

She said restoring peace in previously conflict-affected regions and securing Uganda’s borders had significantly boosted tourism.

Ms. Katusiime also noted that investments in infrastructure, including road networks, had improved access to tourism sites across the country.

“Your Excellency, I am happy to report that tourism has recovered strongly after the pandemic and we are on the right trajectory,” she said.

She added that international events hosted by Uganda such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G77 + China Summit, as well as preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), continue to showcase Uganda’s potential globally.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, Ms. Juliana Kagwa, thanked President Museveni for supporting the tourism industry.

“The day you accepted to grace our tourism expo was the day we achieved critical mass,” she said.

Ms. Kagwa noted that Uganda’s tourism strategy seeks to differentiate the country from other destinations by showcasing its unique experiences and attractions.

The Chairperson-board of Directors of the Uganda Tourism Board , Mrs. Pearl Hoareau Kakooza, said Uganda was ready for expansion within the tourism sector following an increase in the tourism budget by 12 percent.

She revealed that visitor numbers from Europe had increased and expressed optimism that AFCON would significantly boost tourism arrivals.

The President of the Uganda Tourism Association, Ms. Yogi Biriggwa, also thanked President Museveni for maintaining peace and stability.

“It is peace that creates the right conditions for tourism to thrive,” she said.

She noted that tourism continues to contribute significantly towards employment creation, revenue generation and private sector development.

The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo remains one of Uganda’s flagship tourism events aimed at marketing the country as a preferred destination and bringing together tourism stakeholders, investors and international buyers.