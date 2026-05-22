“Leadership Must Unite People” — Ex VO Ssekandi’s Powerful Call to Masaka Leaders Sparks Hope for Better Service Delivery

By Brian Mugenyi

MASAKA — In a speech rich in wisdom, patriotism, and a deep sense of national duty, former Vice President and Presidential Envoy on Political Affairs, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi delivered a powerful message to newly sworn-in leaders in Masaka District, urging them to embrace accountability, integrity, and teamwork as the foundation for transforming communities.

The ceremony, held on May 21, 2026, at the Masaka District headquarters, attracted political leaders, technocrats, religious figures, and residents from across the district, all eager to witness the beginning of a new chapter in local leadership.

But beyond the official swearing-in, it was Ssekandi’s message that captured the attention of many — a message centered on unity, discipline, and servant leadership at a time when citizens are increasingly demanding better services and transparent governance.

“Slow development weakens public confidence in leadership. Timely and effective service delivery is therefore essential for the growth and transformation of communities,” Mr. Ssekandi declared.

His remarks reflected the frustrations of many Ugandans who continue to struggle with poor roads, limited access to quality healthcare, unemployment among the youth, and delayed government projects.

Key Elements in Ssekandi’s Message

Patriotism Above Politics

Ssekandi challenged leaders to place the interests of the people above political differences and personal ambitions. He warned that leadership driven by selfish interests often divides communities and delays development.

“As leaders assume office today, I wish to emphasize the importance of unity, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation. Leadership must unite communities and promote development without division,” he said.

The former Vice President emphasized that patriotism should guide every decision leaders make, especially at the local government level where citizens directly depend on leaders for essential services.

Accountability and Transparency

One of the strongest pillars in Ssekandi’s speech was accountability. He reminded leaders that public office is not a privilege for self-enrichment, but a responsibility that requires honesty, humility, and dedication.

“Leadership is not about holding office. It is a responsibility that calls for commitment, humility, and integrity,” he emphasized.

Political analysts described the message as timely, especially amid growing public concern over corruption and misuse of public resources in some government institutions.

Improving Service Delivery

Ssekandi repeatedly stressed the need for effective and timely service delivery, saying wananchi expect practical results from their leaders.

He noted that communities need better roads, reliable health services, clean water, improved schools, and faster implementation of government programs.

“When social service delivery delays, communities suffer. Delayed implementation of projects affects livelihoods,” he noted.

His message resonated strongly in Masaka, a region where agriculture remains the backbone of household incomes, yet farmers continue to face challenges such as poor infrastructure and limited access to markets.

Supporting Youth and Women

The Presidential Envoy also called upon leaders to prioritize youth and women empowerment through agriculture initiatives and income-generating programs.

He argued that unemployment among young people remains one of the greatest threats to social and economic stability, urging leaders to work closely with government institutions and development partners to create opportunities.

“Work closely with central government institutions, technical leaders, and cultural leaders, and remain accessible to the people you serve,” he advised.

Protecting Unity and Democracy

Ssekandi applauded residents of Masaka District for participating peacefully in the electoral process, saying the calm political atmosphere reflected democratic maturity.

“I commend the people for participating peacefully in leadership processes and strengthening our democracy,” he said.

Among the leaders sworn in were Zaina Nakidde, elected under the National Resistance Movement ticket, John Kakande, and several district councillors.

Observers say Ssekandi’s address mirrored the broader governance vision championed by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, which emphasizes patriotism, wealth creation, and grassroots transformation through responsible leadership.

As the newly sworn-in leaders begin their 2026–2031 mandate, expectations remain high among residents who hope the promises of accountability, unity, and improved service delivery will move beyond speeches and translate into meaningful change in their daily lives.