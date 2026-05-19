BRIAN MUGENYI: Between Power, Parliament and Political Storms — How Anita Annet Among Navigates Uganda’s Changing Political Waters

SPECIAL FEATURE: Between Power, Parliament and Political Storms — How Anita Annet Among Navigates Uganda’s Changing Political Waters

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

In politics, leadership is rarely tested during moments of celebration alone. True political endurance is measured when pressure rises, criticism intensifies and institutions come under public scrutiny.

For years, Anita Annet Among stood at the centre of Uganda’s national political architecture — rising from parliamentary leadership into one of the ruling establishment’s most influential mobilisation figures under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni .

From presiding over heated parliamentary sessions in Kampala to energising National Resistance Movement mobilisation campaigns in Masaka City and beyond, Among built a reputation as a firm political operator capable of surviving both institutional turbulence and intense political competition during her grand days with press secretary Mr. Eric Dominic Bukenya in Parliament.

Yet as her influence expanded nationally with numerous visits such as in Rome and other countries to promote Uganda and National Resistance Movement party so too did public scrutiny.

Today, Anita Among finds herself navigating one of the most politically sensitive periods of her career as corruption allegations and accountability debates continue dominating national conversation within Uganda’s political and administrative spaces.

Parliament, Power and Public Accountability

During her tenure as Speaker, Among became associated with strong parliamentary administration, organisational discipline and aggressive coordination of government business within Parliament.

Supporters argued that she helped maintain institutional order during politically tense sessions while accelerating legislative work linked to national development programmes, budgeting and government implementation strategies.

But alongside praise emerged criticism.

Sections of civil society, opposition leaders and anti-corruption activists such as Mr. Ssemujju Nganda, Joel Ssenyonyi also the Leader of opposition increasingly questioned accountability within parliamentary administration, particularly regarding expenditure, procurement processes and allegations surrounding misuse of public resources.

The broader national conversation surrounding corruption within public institutions placed Parliament itself under growing public attention.

Like waves crashing against a shoreline during a storm, public pressure steadily intensified around political accountability and transparency.

The Corruption Debate and Political Pressure

As anti-corruption debates widened nationally, Anita Among became one of several high-profile government figures facing public criticism linked to ongoing corruption allegations and governance concerns, prompting the security to take away most the lucrative cars such as Rolly Royse, Range Rover and other tangible items including funds from house in Kigozi residence.

Political observers note that the issue increasingly evolved beyond individual accusations into a wider national debate about institutional accountability, public trust and leadership responsibility within Uganda’s governance system.

The controversy attracted attention from both ruling party supporters and opposition critics, turning corruption into one of the defining political issues shaping national discourse ahead of Uganda’s evolving political transition.

Within political circles, analysts say the situation placed senior leaders under pressure to demonstrate commitment toward transparency, discipline and institutional reform.

Yet supporters of Among insist that despite mounting criticism, she has remained politically resilient while continuing to maintain influence within mobilisation structures aligned to the ruling establishment.

Enter General Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Amid rising national concern surrounding corruption, attention increasingly shifted toward the growing anti-corruption rhetoric associated with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Patriotic League of Uganda commander.

In recent months, Muhoozi publicly amplified calls for accountability, discipline and investigations into corruption-related scandals both verbally and on his Twitter Account handle (@Muhoozi Kainerugaba) affecting public institutions and government systems and is anticipated to take over as the coming Minister of Works and Transport according to reliable sources.

Political observers say his increasingly direct messaging reflected broader frustrations among sections of the public demanding stronger enforcement against corruption.

Within security and political circles, discussions intensified following directives linked to strengthening investigative efforts through Uganda’s Criminal Investigations Department.

Analysts interpret the development as part of a wider state effort to reinforce accountability mechanisms while responding to growing public pressure over governance and misuse of public resources.

For leaders operating at the centre of national politics, the message became unmistakably clear: public office would increasingly face closer scrutiny.

Bracing Through Political Waters

Despite the controversy, Anita Among continues to project resilience and political caution as she navigates one of the most delicate phases of her public career.

Observers describe her current political posture as measured, strategic and focused on preserving institutional credibility amid heightened national attention.

Within ruling party circles, supporters maintain that Among still commands significant political networks built through years of parliamentary leadership, grassroots mobilisation and national coordination efforts.

They argue that her ability to maintain political relevance despite pressure reflects deep organisational connections within the state and ruling establishment.

Others, however, believe the coming months may prove decisive in shaping both her political legacy and public standing.

Like a captain steering through uncertain waters, Among now faces the challenge of balancing political survival, institutional accountability and public expectation simultaneously.

Museveni Rallies and the Masaka Mobilisation Machine

Even amid controversy, Among remains associated with the ruling party’s aggressive mobilisation efforts during the 2026 General Elections.

Working alongside figures including Justine Nameere and grassroots coordinators such as Rogers Bulegeya , she reportedly helped strengthen campaign structures across Greater Masaka.

At the now-famous rally at Liberation Square , President Museveni appeared alongside senior NRM leaders as thousands of supporters gathered in a symbolic display of political resurgence within one of Uganda’s historically opposition-leaning regions.

Political analysts believe such rallies became critical in rebuilding confidence among ruling party supporters and narrowing opposition dominance in central Uganda.

To supporters, Among’s visibility during the mobilisation campaigns demonstrated loyalty, organisational discipline and commitment to strengthening the ruling party’s grassroots structures.

A Legacy Still Being Written

Today, Anita Among stands at the intersection of influence, controversy and political transformation.

To supporters, she remains a resilient political mobiliser, institutional leader and strategist who helped strengthen Parliament while energising the ruling party’s recovery efforts in difficult political territories.

To critics, the corruption debate represents a defining test of accountability within Uganda’s leadership class.

Yet in Uganda’s political landscape, careers are rarely defined by calm seasons alone.

They are shaped by how leaders respond when storms gather overhead.

And as anti-corruption pressure intensifies under growing public scrutiny and renewed investigative focus, Anita Among now faces perhaps the most important chapter of her political journey yet.

For as African elders wisely caution, “the river grows roughest before it reaches the open sea.”