Don’t Joke With God: Uganda Is in the Right Hands

As Uganda prepared to swear in President-elect on 12th May 2026, it is noteworthy that in the lead-up to the inauguration, nationwide thanksgiving prayers have been scheduled: Friday for Muslims, Saturday for Seventh-day Adventists, and Sunday for Christians.

In a world increasingly shaken by war, moral decay, political instability, and economic uncertainty, Uganda continues to stand firm as an island of peace and stability in the heart of Africa. This is not by accident. It is because this nation has chosen to acknowledge God in its leadership, governance, and national identity. Those that wished and prophesied chaos before and during our recent election, witnessed peace and calm. God is in control of our country!

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) government under President Yoweri Museveni championed restoration and protection of religious freedom after periods of political instability in earlier decades. All Ugandans today can worship, evangelize, and organize religious activities in relative stability. This has been our cornerstone for hope, peace, stability and

Our motto “For God and My Country” is a declaration of faith, patriotism, and responsibility. It reminds citizens and leaders alike that the strength of a nation is rooted not only in economic progress or military power, but also in moral values and fear of God. Our President and First Lady have championed, lived and proclaimed strong faith and trust in God and ensured that this country is run with God’s guidance for the past 40+ years.

As Uganda reflects on more than 40 years of National Resistance Movement (NRM) leadership, comparisons can be drawn with the biblical story of the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt. Before 1986, Ugandans faced political instability, insecurity, economic collapse, and lived night and day in fear. Like the Israelites crying under oppression, Ugandans longed for ‘a promised land’. A Uganda that has been able to preserve peace for 40 years through correct politics that emphasize interests (business, markets, services, etc.) instead of identity (tribes, religious sectarianism, gender chauvinism).

The symbolism of 40 years carries deep biblical meaning. The Israelites spent 40 years in the wilderness under God’s guidance before reaching the Promised Land. During that journey, they learned discipline, patience, unity, and dependence on God. Uganda’s four decades under the NRM can similarly be viewed as a long national journey of rebuilding institutions, restoring peace, and laying foundations for future prosperity.

President Museveni has often stated that “security comes first.” This message aligns closely with biblical teachings about peace and order. The Bible calls Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace, and indeed peace remains the foundation upon which nations develop. Without peace, there can be no schools, businesses, hospitals, or investment.

Uganda’s relative stability in a region frequently affected by conflict is one of the achievements many citizens point to with pride. A country cannot develop without sustainable peace. The NRM government’s trust in God has enabled it to wither many wars and conflicts. Once the war on corruption is fought and won, Ugandans will reach the promised land. This connects directly to Uganda’s development ambitions under Vision 2040.

Vision 2040 seeks to transform Uganda into a modern and prosperous nation through industrialization, infrastructure development, education, science, and technology. But economic transformation alone is not enough. Sustainable progress requires discipline, patriotism, and moral leadership. President Museveni has repeatedly encouraged Ugandans to embrace self-reliance, hard work, and unity.

The President has also frequently acknowledged God publicly. During national prayer events and state functions, he has spoken about divine guidance and the importance of faith in leadership. This public recognition of God resonates strongly with Uganda’s national identity as a God-fearing nation.

Critics may debate policies and political choices, as happens in every democracy, but many Ugandans agree that strong faith in God, peace and stability should never be taken lightly. Across the region and the world, nations continue to suffer from war, terrorism, economic collapse, and social division. Uganda’s calm environment for worship, business, agriculture, and education is evidence that the country remains on a stable path.

“Don’t joke with God” is more than a spiritual warning. It is a reminder that national destiny depends on moral responsibility, unity, and respect for divine guidance. Nations that abandon values often lose direction, while nations that uphold righteousness build lasting foundations.

As we prepare to start kisanja no sleeping and no corruption, we pray to God to guide our President to protect the gains as we make a qualitative leap into high middle-income status.

Innocent Atuhe is the NRM Vice Chairperson for Ibanda district and Former NRM CEC Contestant.