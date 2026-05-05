MIKE SSEGAWA: President Museveni’s ‘Fishermen’ Cabinet: Steady Hands in Turbulent Waters, Lessons for the Next Term

On May 4, 2026, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni chaired the final meeting of his outgoing Cabinet—the team he famously described as the “Cabinet of Fishermen.” When it was unveiled in 2021, the message was clear: this would be a disciplined, loyal, grassroots-oriented team, less concerned with elite posturing and more focused on execution.

Five years later, the record is neither revolutionary nor disappointing. It is, in many ways, a story of #SteadyProgess leadership under pressure, guided by a President who prioritized stability while navigating one of the most complex global and domestic periods in recent history.

A Presidency Tested by Crisis—and Response

This Cabinet took office at the height of the economic aftershocks of COVID-19. Uganda, like much of the world, had seen growth dip sharply to about 3% in 2020, businesses shutter, and livelihoods disrupted.

The recovery since then has been gradual but firm. By 2024–2025, Uganda’s economy had returned to 5.5%–6% growth, with inflation largely contained within single digits despite global commodity shocks. These are not abstract figures—they reflect deliberate policy choices and a steady hand at the top.

Museveni’s approach avoided abrupt, populist shifts. Instead, he maintained macroeconomic discipline, supported targeted interventions, and kept government focused. In uncertain times, consistency proved to be a quiet strength.

Navigating Donor Headwinds with Strategic Calm

The passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023 presented another major test. Development partners, including the World Bank, scaled back or suspended certain funding streams.

For a country where external financing has historically supported key sectors, the implications were serious. Yet Uganda did not experience the fiscal shock many predicted.

Government responded by:

Strengthening domestic revenue mobilization, with collections rising beyond UGX 25 trillion annually,

Reprioritizing expenditure,

Expanding engagement with alternative partners and regional markets.

This was not without strain, particularly in donor-dependent sectors. But it demonstrated a level of policy resilience and political clarity—hallmarks of Museveni’s long tenure.

Incremental Progress That Matters

The “fishermen” Cabinet delivered measurable, if incremental, progress across several fronts:

Electricity access rose to over 40% nationally, expanding opportunities for households and small businesses.

Road infrastructure continued to grow, particularly in oil-producing regions and strategic corridors.

Flagship programs like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga extended financial support to grassroots communities.

Social indicators such as school re-enrollment and immunization coverage rebounded after pandemic disruptions.

These gains may not be dramatic, but they are foundational. They reflect a government that continued to function, deliver, and adapt under pressure.

Firm Leadership on Accountability

One of the defining features of this term was the President’s willingness to act decisively on governance lapses.

The iron sheets scandal, which saw relief items meant for vulnerable communities diverted by public officials, triggered swift and visible intervention from the President. Investigations were ordered, ministers were dropped, and prosecutions initiated. The message was clear: public resources are not for private appropriation.

Similarly, concerns around budget inflation by some Members of Parliament did not go unchecked. The executive pushed back, reinforcing fiscal discipline at a time when every shilling mattered.

These actions did not eliminate corruption—no system fully escapes that challenge—but they reinforced a culture of accountability from the top, something that often determines whether institutions drift or correct course.

Balancing Loyalty with Delivery

The “fishermen” concept was always going to invite debate. By design, it emphasized loyalty, humility, and grassroots connection over technocratic pedigree.

In practice, performance varied.

Some ministers grew into their roles, delivering tangible results in infrastructure, education, and health. Others struggled with the scale and complexity of government operations. Implementation gaps—particularly in programs like PDM—revealed capacity constraints that will need addressing moving forward.

Yet it would be unfair to dismiss the entire experiment. In a politically complex environment, cohesion and discipline within Cabinet matter. On that front, the team largely held together, avoided major internal fractures, and maintained policy continuity.

The Unfinished Agenda

Uganda’s deeper structural challenges remain:

Youth unemployment and underemployment continue to pressure the economy,

Agricultural productivity remains low despite employing the majority of the population,

Access to affordable credit is still limited for many entrepreneurs,

And income inequality persists between urban and rural areas.

These are not failures of a single Cabinet—they are long-standing national challenges. But they underscore the need for the next team to move beyond incrementalism toward more transformative interventions.

A Measured Verdict

The “Cabinet of Fishermen” did not radically transform Uganda—but it kept the country steady through turbulent waters.

Under Museveni’s guidance, it:

Stabilized the economy after COVID-19,

Managed donor tensions without fiscal collapse,

Delivered steady infrastructure and social progress,

And reinforced accountability in moments of public concern.

As a new Cabinet prepares to take shape for the seventh term, the path forward is clear. The foundation of stability is in place. The next phase requires sharpening execution, deepening expertise, and accelerating structural change.

For President Museveni, this term reaffirms a central strength of his leadership: the ability to navigate crises without losing control of the broader national direction.

For Uganda, the challenge now is to build on that stability—and convert it into faster, more inclusive growth that reaches every citizen.