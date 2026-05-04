Chaos in Boston: When Political Activism Crosses the Line in the House of God

What began as a routine pastoral visit by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, to a Ugandan diaspora service in Boston on Sunday, May 3, 2026, ended in an uncomfortable scene that has since ignited debate far beyond the United States. A church service—meant for worship, reflection, and community—was briefly disrupted by a section of congregants who turned a sacred moment into a political confrontation.

As the Archbishop rose to deliver his message, a group of Ugandans in attendance reportedly began booing, shouting demands for his resignation, and hurling accusations linked to Uganda’s internal political tensions. Videos circulating online show a tense standoff that forced a temporary pause in proceedings before order was restored and the service continued. Church officials later downplayed the disruption, describing it as isolated behavior by a small number of individuals.

But beyond the immediate disruption lies a deeper and more uncomfortable question: what happens when political activism deliberately invades sacred space?

Sacred Space, Shifting Boundaries

The grievances raised by the protesters were not new. They echoed long-standing criticisms directed at sections of Uganda’s religious leadership—particularly accusations that the Church has been too cautious or silent on matters such as political detentions, governance concerns, and contested legislation, including debates around sovereignty-related bills. Some activists contrasted Archbishop Kaziimba’s leadership with earlier figures such as the martyred Janani Luwum, invoking prophetic courage as a benchmark for modern ecclesiastical leadership.

But while the right to dissent is a legitimate democratic principle, the method, timing, and location of that dissent matter profoundly. A church service is not a political rally. It is not a public square for protest performance. It is a place where believers gather for worship, spiritual grounding, and communal reflection.

Interrupting a liturgy, shouting down a cleric mid-sermon, and turning worship into confrontation does not elevate discourse—it corrodes it.

When Protest Becomes Performance

There is a thin line between principled activism and disruptive theatre. Crossing into a sacred service to stage a confrontation risks shifting from advocacy into spectacle. Whatever the strength of one’s political convictions, the deliberate disruption of worship services alienates not only church leadership but also ordinary worshippers—many of whom attend such gatherings seeking peace, identity, and spiritual connection in a foreign environment.

In Boston, that disruption meant families, elders, and faithful congregants had their moment of worship interrupted. That reality cannot be brushed aside. Even those who share the protesters’ frustrations must ask whether this was the most constructive or respectful way to express them.

Democracy thrives on free expression, but it also depends on mutual respect for boundaries—especially those that protect spaces of faith.

The Church’s Role in a Politicised Era

Critics of Archbishop Kaziimba often point to Uganda’s political climate and expect religious leaders to take a more confrontational stance. Yet the role of the Church has always been complex: it is both moral voice and pastoral institution, both prophetic and stabilising.

The Church of Uganda under Archbishop Kaziimba has repeatedly engaged in education, health care, community development, and spiritual leadership across the country. Its leadership has also consistently emphasised dialogue, prudence, and non-violent engagement in politically sensitive contexts.

Whether one agrees with that approach or not, it is not accurate—or fair—to reduce ecclesiastical leadership to a single expectation of political confrontation. Religious leadership operates within theological, pastoral, and institutional responsibilities that go beyond the immediacy of political agitation.

The invocation of martyrdom narratives, particularly referencing figures like Janani Luwum, while emotionally powerful, should also be handled with care. History remembers martyrs for their courage, but it also demands an understanding that not every leader is called to the same path, at the same time, or under the same conditions.

Diaspora Politics and the Distance Effect

The Boston incident also reflects a growing phenomenon within diaspora communities: the intensification of homeland politics in foreign spaces. Removed from the immediate consequences and lived realities of Uganda’s political environment, some diaspora activists increasingly stage high-visibility confrontations in symbolic institutions abroad, including churches.

While diaspora engagement is valuable and often constructive, it risks distortion when it becomes performative or detached from context. Exporting political battles into sacred or communal spaces abroad does not necessarily strengthen accountability back home. Instead, it can polarise communities and reduce complex governance debates into moments of emotional confrontation.

In this case, escorting the main disruptors out of the service—as reported—was not suppression of speech, but a necessary restoration of order so that worship could continue.

Faith, Accountability, and Responsibility

Uganda’s civic space benefits from robust debate and accountability. Religious institutions are not beyond scrutiny. But accountability must be pursued through channels that preserve dignity, dialogue, and proportionality.

There is a difference between calling out leadership through reasoned critique and hijacking a worship service for confrontation. One builds engagement; the other fractures trust.

The Boston episode is therefore not just about Archbishop Kaziimba or his critics. It is about the broader question of how far political expression can go before it undermines the very institutions—like the Church—that provide moral and social cohesion.

Conclusion: Respecting the Line

In an era where politics increasingly spills into every corner of public life, the temptation to turn every platform into a protest stage is growing. But not every space is a stage, and not every moment is a rally.

Churches remain among the last universally shared spaces of reflection and spiritual grounding. When that boundary is crossed, something deeper than order is disrupted—it is trust, reverence, and communal belonging.

The Boston incident should prompt reflection on all sides: clergy must continue to engage society thoughtfully and courageously, while critics must ensure that their methods of engagement do not erode the very values they claim to defend.

Because when the sanctuary becomes a battleground, everyone ultimately loses—even the cause being fought for.