MIKE SSEGAWA: Remembering Rajiv Ruparelia: Convoy Tribute Sparks Hard Questions on Uganda’s Road Safety Crisis

Remembering RR: Convoy, Charity, and the Hard Truth About Uganda’s Roads

Kampala – On May 3, 2026, the roar of engines returned to Kampala—not for competition, but for remembrance. One year after the tragic death of Rajiv Ruparelia, Uganda’s motorsport fraternity staged a high-profile tribute that blended grief, philanthropy, and a subtle but urgent message about the state of the country’s roads.

Organised by the Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team (RR), TT Drags and Drifts UG, and the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda, the “Remembering RR” events drew hundreds of participants—from rally drivers and business leaders to ordinary citizens—turning personal loss into a national conversation.

From Tribute to Action

The day opened at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where a prosthetic leg donation drive offered new mobility to amputees. It was a gesture aligned with Rajiv’s known commitment to community outreach—practical, impactful, and immediate.

From there, attention shifted to the streets.

A non-competitive memorial convoy flagged off from RR Pearl Tower One on Yusuf Lule Road, weaving through major city arteries including Jinja Road and Entebbe Road. The procession paused at the Busabala roundabout—the site of the 2025 crash involving Rajiv’s Nissan GT-R—where participants laid flowers in quiet reflection.

The day closed with prayers and a candlelight vigil at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where Rajiv once served as a director, bringing the tribute full circle—from public roads to private remembrance.

The Man Behind the Movement

At just 35, Rajiv Ruparelia was more than the Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group. He was a rally driver, a youth mobiliser, and a central figure in popularising motorsport culture in Uganda.

His death in a high-speed crash shocked both the business and sporting communities, exposing a stark reality: wealth does not insulate one from the dangers of Uganda’s roads.

A year later, his legacy continues to mobilise influence, resources, and attention—something few individuals achieve in life, let alone after death.

Watchdog Insight: Beyond the Spectacle

Strip away the horsepower and high-profile attendance, and a harder truth emerges.

Uganda is facing a road safety crisis.

Every year, hundreds of lives are lost on highways and urban roads due to a toxic mix of poor infrastructure, reckless driving, weak enforcement, and inadequate emergency response systems. Yet, most of these deaths pass quietly—unmarked, uninvestigated, and unresolved.

Rajiv’s case is different because of who he was. The convoy, the tower named in his honour, the national attention—these are privileges not available to the average boda boda rider or taxi passenger who dies on the same roads.

That contrast is uncomfortable—but necessary.

Charity vs Systemic Change

The prosthetic outreach at Mulago stands out as meaningful intervention—what development experts would call “solution-driven action.” It directly improves lives and reflects a model where private wealth fills public service gaps.

But it also raises a critical question: can periodic charity substitute for systemic reform?

Uganda does not just need prosthetics—it needs fewer amputations. That means stricter traffic enforcement, better road design, functional emergency care, and sustained investment in public safety infrastructure.

Without that shift, such initiatives risk becoming symbolic gestures rather than structural solutions.

Motorsport’s Moment

There is, however, a positive undercurrent.

The unity within the motorsport community signals growth. What began as a niche passion is evolving into a structured ecosystem with potential for youth engagement, skills development, and even tourism.

With proper support—regulated tracks, training programmes, and institutional backing—motorsport could become both safer and more economically meaningful.

The continued involvement of Sudhir Ruparelia suggests a deliberate effort to transform personal tragedy into lasting legacy.

The Real Test of Remembrance

But remembrance, if it is to mean anything, must go beyond convoys and candlelight.

It must provoke policy.

As engines fell silent in Munyonyo and flowers faded at Busabala, the real question remained: will this moment translate into safer roads for all Ugandans?

Because the true tribute to Rajiv Ruparelia is not in how loudly engines roared in his memory—but in whether fewer lives are lost on the same roads that took his.

Uganda cannot afford selective memory.

If this convoy was a statement, then the next move belongs to policymakers.

And this time, the country is watching.