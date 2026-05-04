Op-Ed

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Karamoja: New Roads, New Industries—Will the Region Escape the Same Problems?

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Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

It has been a long time since I last wrote specifically about Karamoja, but recent multibillion-dollar investments—both public and private—have compelled me to do so. According to Ronald Alex Mwangu (undated) in “A Critical Appraisal of Government Development Interventions in Karamoja,” the subregion remains the least developed in the country, with the majority of its population trapped in absolute poverty. Mwangu identifies key indicators of poverty in Karamoja, including food insecurity, malnutrition, insecurity of life, inadequate social services, widespread social ills, and limited access to information on government programs.

This article poses a central question: with the emergence of new roads and industries, will the region escape its long-standing challenges? This concern arises from the Government of Uganda’s significant investment in road infrastructure across the subregion. Several roads have been opened or upgraded, including Moroto–Lokitonyala (42 km), Katikekile–Lokapel (33 km), Kobebe–Kalongolemuge–Nakapelimoru (80 km), Nakiloro–Koteen–Loyoro (66 km), Kalosarich–Kobebe–Naput (32 km), and Loyoro–Lopedo–Turtur in Usake (50 km). Alongside these developments, factories such as Yaobai Cement in Nadunget, MIA U Ltd in Rata and Tororo Clinker Cement in Tapac have been established.

With billions injected into infrastructure and industry, the question remains whether these developments will enable Karamoja to overcome its persistent challenges. During a monitoring visit with the PPDA in April, it was evident that the region has become significantly more accessible by road. This progress deserves recognition, and I commend the Government of Uganda for this achievement.

However, critical analysis raises an important concern: will the people of Karamoja meaningfully benefit from these new roads and factories? The risk remains that “new roads and new factories” may reproduce old patterns, where the Karimojong are neither primary beneficiaries nor active decision-makers in development initiatives within their own region.

Some may question the basis of this concern. However, Tabitha Naisiko, in “Anthropological Critique and the Karamoja Question” (2024), reveals that multiple projects have been funded in Karamoja, yet living conditions remain dire. This raises a pressing concern: will the same mistakes and problems recur? Meaningful change will only occur if the Karimojong are actively involved in decision-making processes related to these investments, ensuring they are integral participants in shaping their own development trajectory.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD
Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)
Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com


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