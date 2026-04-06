DP Boss Mao Heads to NRM’s Kyankwanzi Retreat as Speakership Race Looms

Kampala – Democratic Party (DP) President and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has confirmed he will attend the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus Leaders’ Retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi District.

The seven-day retreat, scheduled from April 7 to 15, is a key fixture on the NRM political calendar, bringing together ruling party legislators for ideological orientation and strategic planning.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mao wrote:

“I confirm that I’ll be participating in the Leaders’ Retreat for the NRM Parliamentary Caucuses from 7th – 15th April, 2026 at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi District. I thank our sister party @NRMOnline for the kind invitation. #TUKOPAMOJA.”

His confirmation comes on the eve of the retreat, traditionally viewed as an NRM-only gathering. President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address participants.

Why This Matters: Strategy or Political Co-option?

Mao’s attendance carries significant political implications in the context of Uganda’s post-2026 elections. The NRM enters the 12th Parliament with a commanding majority, while opposition parties — including the National Unity Platform (NUP) and a weakened DP — hold reduced influence.

Mao, who won the Laroo-Pece Division parliamentary seat in Gulu City, is also serving in Cabinet under the 2022 DP-NRM Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), an arrangement that continues to draw criticism from opposition hardliners who view it as blurring the line between government and opposition.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong recently described Mao as both a Cabinet minister and newly elected MP invited to the retreat, affirming that the MoU “still holds.”

Speakership Calculations

The timing of Mao’s attendance is politically sensitive. He has openly expressed interest in contesting for Speaker of the 12th Parliament — a race in which the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) has already indicated support for incumbent Speaker Anita Among.

Despite earlier signals from the ruling party downplaying his chances, Mao’s invitation to the retreat — and potential opportunity to address the caucus — suggests he could be positioning himself to lobby NRM MPs directly.

Political analysts note that Kyankwanzi retreats have historically been used to consolidate the party line, induct new legislators, and manage internal dissent. Mao’s presence may therefore be strategic — either as a platform to advance his speakership bid or as part of ongoing political rapprochement with the ruling establishment.

Mixed Reactions, Deepening Opposition Dilemma

Reaction to Mao’s decision has been sharply divided.

Supporters argue that his participation reflects political maturity and a commitment to dialogue in a polarized environment. Critics, however, accuse him of eroding the DP’s independence, with some branding the party a “junior partner” to the NRM.

Within opposition circles, concerns are growing that such engagements — alongside reports of possible participation by some NUP legislators in similar forums — could weaken parliamentary oversight and dilute the role of opposition politics.

Broader Implications

In a Parliament already dominated by the NRM, Mao’s high-profile engagement at an internal ruling party retreat risks reinforcing perceptions of political co-option rather than constructive engagement.

For the DP — historically a strong opposition voice in central Uganda — the optics are particularly significant, raising questions about its ideological identity and future positioning.

As the 12th Parliament prepares to convene, attention will turn to Kyankwanzi: whether Mao uses the platform to assert reformist positions, or whether the retreat ultimately underscores the NRM’s firm grip on Uganda’s political landscape.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments from Kyankwanzi.