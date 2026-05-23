Museveni Fires Back at Mwenda’s Criticism, Accuses Him of Serving Foreign Interests

Kampala, Uganda – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has issued a strong response to recent criticism from journalist and political commentator Andrew Mwenda, particularly remarks questioning the President’s age and its impact on his leadership and decision-making.

In a lengthy statement styled as an open letter, Museveni rejected suggestions that, at 82, he has become incapable of critically evaluating national projects and policies. The President dismissed claims portraying him as senile, insisting that he remains fully capable of defending both himself and Uganda using “the Bible, the AK-47, and the pen.”

Museveni sarcastically thanked Mwenda for “declaring me senile and incapable of judging right,” before arguing that his leadership continues to steer Uganda’s economic transformation despite persistent criticism.

The President cited several achievements under his administration, including the ban on exporting unprocessed minerals, which he said has resulted in the establishment of 10 gold refineries and boosted gold exports to USD 7.48 billion. He also pointed to growth in coffee production, dairy farming, palm oil, and other sectors as evidence of Uganda’s ongoing economic progress.

Museveni further accused Mwenda of siding with what he termed “neo-colonial agents” who prefer Africa to remain dependent on exporting raw materials instead of pursuing industrialization and value addition.

He questioned why Mwenda rarely highlights local success stories, including factories owned by Ugandan entrepreneurs such as Magoola in Matugga and Kamuli, or agricultural innovation projects like Professor Muranga’s banana initiative. The President also defended government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Kiira Motors, dismissing Mwenda’s criticism as “do-nothing” commentary.

Connection to Recent Political Revelations

Political observers believe Museveni’s unusually robust response may also have been influenced by Mwenda’s recent public commentary on internal dynamics within the ruling NRM party.

Mwenda recently discussed a high-level meeting involving President Museveni, former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, and current Speaker Anita Among amid ongoing political maneuvering and scrutiny surrounding Among’s wealth and growing influence. According to Mwenda, some actions targeting Among were linked to concerns within political circles that her rising profile could eventually challenge Museveni’s dominance within the movement.

However, the direct reference to Museveni being described as “senile” appears to stem from broader and recurring debates about the President’s age and longevity in power, rather than a single isolated comment by Mwenda.

Such discussions have frequently emerged on “The Bad Natives” podcast, where Mwenda, Robert Kabushenga, and veteran journalist Charles Onyango-Obbo have openly debated leadership, governance, and succession politics in Uganda.

In his statement, Museveni also expressed concern over what he described as Mwenda’s tendency to “externalize” confidential Cabinet and government discussions through social media and public platforms. The President argued that such conduct risks undermining investor confidence and sabotaging Uganda’s reported 6.3 percent economic growth.

Museveni further revisited past disagreements, including alleged attempts to frustrate the Bujagali power project in 2003, which he linked to Mwenda and other critics at the time.

The President concluded his remarks in a defiant tone, invoking memories of his guerrilla struggle days and urging Ugandans to ignore what he called ongoing sabotage efforts against the country’s progress.

“Aluta Continua,” Museveni wrote. “Victory is certain.”

The latest exchange highlights the complex and often shifting relationship between Museveni and Mwenda, who over the years has alternated between sharply criticizing certain government policies while also defending aspects of the broader NRM project.

By press time, Mwenda had not publicly responded to Museveni’s latest remarks.