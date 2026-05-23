Ofwono Opondo Reveals He Privately Warned Anita Among Over Her ‘Offensively’ Extravagant Lifestyle

Kampala – Former Government Spokesperson and current Member of Parliament representing Older Persons, Ofwono Opondo, has revealed that he privately cautioned former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among over what he described as her excessive display of wealth, warning that it was angering many Ugandans.

Speaking during Capital FM’s The Capital Gang talk show, Opondo disclosed that he personally advised Among while visiting her home district of Bukedea.

“I told her that her show of wealth was offensive to the conscience of many people,” Opondo said.

He added that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is known for forgiving leaders who acknowledge mistakes and reform, but often loses patience with those who ignore advice and continue on a controversial path.

Opondo’s remarks come at a time when Among is facing mounting pressure over allegations of corruption and illicit enrichment. In recent weeks, security agencies reportedly carried out operations at some of her properties in Nakasero, Kigo, and Bukedea, where luxury vehicles, cash, and documents were allegedly recovered.

The former Speaker has since withdrawn from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament, a move political observers say reflects growing pressure within ruling party circles.

Although Opondo has publicly maintained cordial relations with Among, even describing her as “upbeat” during a recent visit to her home, his disclosure points to growing unease within sections of the NRM over public officials accused of flaunting wealth amid widespread economic hardship.

Critics have long questioned the source of Among’s wealth, citing her fleet of luxury vehicles and lavish lifestyle as inconsistent with official earnings. Her supporters, however, insist that part of her wealth originates from private investments, including interests linked to Bukedea Comprehensive School.

Political analysts say Opondo’s comments reflect a broader pattern within President Museveni’s leadership style, where senior officials perceived to have become politically burdensome due to arrogance or alleged greed are gradually isolated, despite once enjoying strong backing.

As investigations linked to Among reportedly widen to include scrutiny of parliamentary expenditure and financial dealings, observers say the developments could serve as a warning to other public officials against displaying unexplained wealth.

Opondo, now serving in the 12th Parliament, remains one of the ruling party’s most outspoken figures, often balancing loyalty to government with candid commentary on governance and public accountability.



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