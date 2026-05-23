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Museveni defends Dr. Magoola innovations, labels Andrew Mwenda a neo-colonial agent

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President Museveni

KAMPALA, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has defended state backing for local scientific innovations, launching a scathing counterattack against veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda whom he labeled a “neo-colonial agent” and a “do-nothing-er” dedicated to trapping Africa in economic bondage.

In a blunt weekend response, Museveni dismantled Mwenda’s professional standing and patriotism after the commentator insinuated the 82-year-old head of state was senile for supporting indigenous scientists like Dr. Matthias Magoola.

The president turned the tables on the motormouthed critic, accusing him of happily cohabiting with foreign interests that bleed Africa of its wealth through the export of unprocessed raw materials.

The president dared Mwenda to leave his social media echo chamber and verify the massive industrial assets being built by the very individuals he routinely demeans.

“You are supposed to be a journalist. Why do you not interview these ‘conmen’ such as Magoola, Senfuka, etc.?” Museveni asked. “They are here in Uganda. They are where you can reach them and even the assets they have put on the ground. Visit Magoola’s factories in Matugga and Kamuli.”

Museveni argued that Mwenda’s persistent assault on Magoola’s pharmaceutical and manufacturing initiatives exposes a deeper, insidious motive to sabotage Uganda’s industrial transformation.

To expose the sheer hypocrisy of Mwenda’s economic critiques, the president highlighted the staggering financial losses caused by the raw material export model that neo-colonial agents defend.

He noted that while a kilogram of raw, 84% pure gold fetches $60,000, fully refined gold brings in $168,000, adding that processed coffee commands up to $40 per kilogram compared to a measly $2.50 for raw beans.

“The stubborn old man of Uganda who is senile, banned the export of all unprocessed minerals,” Museveni added sarcastically, pointing out that his decisive policy has already birthed 10 domestic gold refineries and pushed gold exports to $7.48 billion.

Further turning the screw on Mwenda’s credibility, Museveni linked the journalist to historical economic sabotage, specifically blaming him for the severe electricity load-shedding that crippled Uganda from 2005 onwards after critics derailed the Bujagali Electricity Project partnership with American Energy Service in 2003.

Museveni heavily questioned Mwenda’s underlying motives for leaking internal cabinet discussions on social media, viewing it as a calculated ploy to scare away investment partners because the opposition is terrified of Uganda’s current 6.3% annual economic growth rate.


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