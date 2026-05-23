Susan Nakawuki Emerges Among Key Contenders in Heated Race to Oust Tayebwa as Deputy Speaker

Kampala, Uganda – Mawokota South MP Susan Nakawuki Nsambu has emerged as one of the leading contenders in the increasingly competitive race for Deputy Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament, as pressure mounts against incumbent Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Nakawuki is among at least 16 NRM legislators who have officially expressed interest in the Deputy Speakership position, according to reports from the party’s Electoral Commission.

The contest has intensified following dramatic political shifts inside the ruling party, including the withdrawal of outgoing Speaker Anita Among from the speakership race and renewed internal discussions about regional and gender balancing in Parliament’s top leadership.

Nakawuki, a lawyer and seasoned legislator, has steadily built political influence over the years. She first entered Parliament in 2006 as Woman MP for Busiro East before later serving in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Her return to elective politics as Mawokota South MP has revived her prominence within Buganda and national politics.

Political observers say her experience in legislative affairs, legal practice, and regional diplomacy makes her one of the strongest female candidates in the race.

Reports indicate that sections of the NRM Buganda Caucus have already rallied behind Nakawuki as their preferred candidate for Deputy Speaker. Analysts believe her candidacy is benefiting from growing calls within the ruling establishment to preserve gender balance in Parliament’s leadership structure.

With the Speaker position now heavily tilted toward male candidates, several MPs are reportedly pushing for a woman to occupy the Deputy Speaker’s office.

The female vote inside Parliament is expected to become a major factor in determining the outcome. Uganda’s Parliament has a large bloc of women representatives, district woman MPs, and affirmative action legislators whose collective influence has become increasingly decisive in leadership elections.

Supporters of Nakawuki argue that her candidacy presents an opportunity for female legislators to consolidate their influence while also advancing a leader considered experienced and politically mature.

“She has the legislative background, she is articulate, and she understands parliamentary systems,” a senior NRM legislator familiar with the mobilization efforts reportedly said.

Nakawuki’s growing support also reflects wider political calculations within Buganda. MPs from the central region have recently intensified lobbying for greater representation in top government and parliamentary positions, arguing that Buganda remains politically significant within the NRM and contributes substantially to the national economy and voter base.

Several legislators from Wakiso, Mpigi, Mukono, Kampala, and greater central Uganda are reportedly quietly backing candidates from the region in the ongoing parliamentary leadership negotiations.

However, Nakawuki faces stiff competition from incumbent Tayebwa, who still commands significant support within sections of the NRM and influential political networks.

Other contenders in the Deputy Speaker race include Robinah Rwakoojo, Lydia Wanyoto, Peace Tibyaze, Rose Obiga, and several senior legislators seeking to reshape Parliament’s leadership ahead of the full constitution of the 12th Parliament.

The final decision is expected to be heavily influenced by the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the party parliamentary caucus, where intense lobbying and negotiations continue behind closed doors.