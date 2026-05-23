CEOs & Entrepreneurs,Community NewsDeplomacyRealEstate

Billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia Reveals What Keeps Him Driven in the Big Money Game

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Sudhir admires signature architectural look of his planned hotel

Kampala – Billionaire businessman Sudhir Ruparelia has opened up about the motivation behind his relentless investment drive, saying his primary goal is not just wealth accumulation but job creation for society.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with RadioWalla, Sudhir said his business philosophy has always been anchored on one key principle: creating employment opportunities for Ugandans.

“My main motive is to create jobs. Society out there needs jobs,” he said, drawing applause from the audience after the interviewer questioned why he continues to expand his wealth despite already being financially established.

The billionaire emphasized that his drive in business is not about personal fulfillment alone but about impact, particularly in addressing unemployment through large-scale investments.

During the conversation, Sudhir also reflected on his long-term investment vision, sharing a personal family anecdote about his early land acquisitions. He recounted how, when he purchased land in Munyonyo, his then five-year-old son reportedly worried that he was “bankrupting the family.”

He noted that at the time, few people could imagine how Munyonyo would transform into one of Kampala’s most prime and high-value locations.

Today, Sudhir’s holdings in the area span more than 100 acres, part of which hosts flagship developments such as Speke Resort Munyonyo, the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, and the International Conference Centre—projects that have positioned the area as a major hub for tourism, hospitality, and global conferences.

His remarks highlight a long-term investment philosophy centered on patience, vision, and strategic land acquisition, which he says has been key to his success over the decades.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to track major business leaders and their influence on Uganda’s economy and job creation landscape.

 


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Odonga Otto Blasts Thomas Tayebwa’s Candidature for Deputy Speaker as “Political Ebola”

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPolitics

Odonga Otto Blasts Thomas Tayebwa’s Candidature for Deputy Speaker as “Political Ebola”

Kampala: Aruu County Member of Parliament Odonga Otto has launched a sharp attack…

By
Lawrence Kazooba
2 Min Read
NewsPolitics

Ofwono Opondo Reveals He Privately Warned Anita Among Over Her ‘Offensively’ Extravagant Lifestyle

Kampala – Former Government Spokesperson and current Member of Parliament representing Older…

3 Min Read
NationalNewsPolitics

Susan Nakawuki Emerges Among Key Contenders in Heated Race to Oust Tayebwa as Deputy Speaker

Kampala, Uganda – Mawokota South MP Susan Nakawuki Nsambu has emerged as…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 805 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4404 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Uganda’s Urban Trade Revolution — Between Order, Survival, and the Future of City Economies

By Brian Mugenyi mugenyijj@gmail.com KAMPALA | MASAKA: Uganda’s rapidly expanding towns…

“Leadership Must Unite People” — Ex VO Ssekandi’s Powerful Call to Masaka Leaders Sparks Hope for Better Service Delivery

By Brian Mugenyi MASAKA — In…

SPECIAL REPORT: Kumumanya Tightens Noose on Fraudulent Officials Over PDM Funds Misuse

SPECIAL REPORT: Kumumanya Tightens Noose on…

Dr.Ayub Mukisa: Witchcraft in Uganda: Why Many Ugandans Deny It but Secretly Use It

This piece on witchcraft in Uganda…

Corruption or Political Management? Muhoozi and Mwenda Clash Over Anita Among

Corruption or Political Management? Muhoozi and…