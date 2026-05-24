“Park Your Luxury Cars And Come In A Probox” – Onyango-Obbo Advises Anita Among

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala, Uganda – May 24, 2026

In a sharp satirical commentary that has stirred debate online, veteran Ugandan journalist Charles Onyango-Obbo has mocked outgoing Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, suggesting she should abandon her luxury vehicles and arrive at Parliament in a modest Toyota Probox.

Onyango-Obbo, known for his biting political analysis across East Africa, posted on X (formerly Twitter), urging a symbolic shift in tone and image for the embattled Speaker.

“If I were Uganda’s disgraced former Speaker, Anita Among, I would leave my remaining Mercedes-Benz gathering dust in the garage and roll up to Parliament in a humble Toyota Probox. The sheer spectacle would spark pandemonium, set every tongue wagging, and dominate conversations for yet another two weeks.”

The post, which quickly went viral, was also accompanied by an AI-generated image depicting Among stepping out of a white Toyota Probox outside Parliament, surrounded by journalists and onlookers — a striking contrast to the luxury vehicles often associated with Uganda’s political elite.

BACKGROUND TO THE CONTROVERSY

Anita Among, who has since withdrawn from the race for Speaker in the incoming 12th Parliament, is facing heightened scrutiny over allegations of corruption, illicit enrichment, and abuse of office.

Security agencies have reportedly raided properties linked to her and seized high-end assets, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and other luxury vehicles, as investigations intensify.

The probes have also extended into parliamentary offices, with sections previously sealed off as authorities pursue alleged financial impropriety cases.

Among has previously been sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom over corruption-related allegations tied to her leadership.

SATIRE SPARKS DEBATE

Onyango-Obbo’s remarks rely heavily on satire, using the Toyota Probox — a common, affordable vehicle widely used across East Africa — as a symbol of humility and public accountability.

The contrast between luxury vehicles and modest transport has amplified public discussion around wealth display among political leaders, particularly at a time of heightened scrutiny over Parliament’s leadership and integrity.

PUBLIC REACTION

The post has generated widespread discussion online, with many Ugandans interpreting it as a pointed critique of political extravagance and accountability gaps.

Some users praised it as timely political satire, while others argued it reflects the intense pressure and polarization surrounding the speakership race and broader anti-corruption debates.

As the 12th Parliament prepares to sit, attention remains focused on leadership transitions and ongoing investigations into senior parliamentary figures.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments in this unfolding story.