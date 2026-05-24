Winnie Byanyima Calls Out Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Condemns Selective Anti-Corruption Drive Against Anita Among

Kampala – Uganda Winnie Byanyima, the UNAIDS Executive Director and prominent Ugandan advocate, has sharply questioned what she describes as selective action in Uganda’s ongoing anti-corruption drive, asking why Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has not stepped aside amid emerging allegations of patronage and influence networks within Parliament.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Byanyima shared a diagram she said maps a wider network of patronage, nepotism, and interconnected appointments linked to Tayebwa, particularly around King Ceasor University and associated institutions.

She questioned the consistency of accountability measures, stating:

“Why then is he not stepping aside, as Among has, to allow an independent investigation into corruption at Parliament?”

The diagram referenced alleged institutional and personal linkages, including King Ceasor Mulenga as proprietor of King Ceasor University, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi as Chair of the University Council, and Hon. Thomas Tayebwa as Chair of the Board of Trustees. It also pointed to additional family and institutional connections involving senior officials at the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U).

CONCERNS OVER SELECTIVE ACCOUNTABILITY

Byanyima further warned that allowing Tayebwa to remain in office amid such allegations could undermine investigations or influence witnesses, questioning the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s commitment to anti-corruption reforms.

She also tagged President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and other stakeholders, demanding clarity on whether the ongoing anti-corruption efforts are comprehensive or selectively targeted.

CONTEXT OF THE DEBATE

Anita Among recently stepped aside from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament following heightened scrutiny, including raids on properties linked to her and allegations of financial impropriety. Her withdrawal followed what she described as “wide consultations and deep introspection,” alongside endorsement of NRM-backed candidates.

Critics, including Byanyima, argue that the focus on Among raises questions about consistency in accountability, suggesting that other senior officials with alleged or connected networks have not faced similar action.

Tayebwa, who continues to serve as Deputy Speaker, has previously defended his institutional roles, including his position linked to King Ceasor University, as publicly documented.

GROWING CALLS FOR BROADER INQUIRY

The latest intervention by Byanyima has added momentum to public debate on governance and accountability in Parliament, with renewed calls from sections of civil society for a broader judicial inquiry into corruption rather than what critics describe as selective enforcement.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments as political tensions intensify ahead of the full constitution of the 12th Parliament.