PRESIDENT MUSEVENI CALLS FOR DISCIPLINE IN SPEAKERSHIP RACE AS NRM CAUCUS ADOPTS CEC RECOMMENDATIONS ON PARLIAMENTARY LEADERSHIP

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged National Resistance Movement (NRM) members to exercise discipline and restraint in the race for parliamentary leadership, cautioning against excessive competition for positions as the party moved to determine its preferred candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Speaking during the first NRM Parliamentary Caucus meeting at State House Entebbe today, President Museveni said while democracy allows members to express interest in leadership positions, party members should be guided by discipline, experience and collective interests.

“When we were fighting, people did not express interest by saying they wanted to fight. You went where you were told to go. Today, because there is peace, many people are expressing interest in contesting for positions. Democracy is good, but we should be disciplined,” President Museveni said.

He further urged leaders to begin from lower responsibilities and gradually grow into larger positions while avoiding unnecessary burdens.

“First, you need to be disciplined, start small and avoid debts,” he added.

During the meeting, the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) presented its recommendations on the leadership of the 12th Parliament to the party parliamentary caucus.

CEC recommended Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth as the party’s candidate for Speaker of Parliament, citing his legal expertise, leadership qualities and ability to serve as a unifying figure capable of effectively steering Parliament.

The NRM Caucus later discussed and resolved to adopt the recommendation.

CEC also presented Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa as its recommended candidate for Deputy Speaker, citing his parliamentary experience, institutional continuity, mobilization skills and youthfulness.

According to the recommendations, Rt. Hon. Tayebwa’s previous roles as Government Chief Whip and Deputy Speaker had equipped him with extensive experience in parliamentary procedures and management of legislative affairs.

CEC further highlighted his ability to organize and mobilize party structures and communities, saying these qualities would be essential in building consensus and strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

His youthfulness and exposure were also cited as qualities expected to bring energy, dynamism and a fresh perspective to parliamentary leadership.

The NRM Caucus subsequently resolved to adopt the recommendations presented by CEC.

Earlier, President Museveni congratulated the newly elected Members of Parliament and thanked them for supporting him, reminding them that they now have an opportunity to contribute to national development.

“I want to congratulate all of you for being elected to Parliament. Secondly, I want to thank you for supporting me. You now have a chance to contribute to your country,” he said.

The President cautioned leaders against repeating mistakes of previous generations, saying past leaders misused opportunities by promoting politics based on religion and tribe, practices that the NRM rejected from the start.

He stressed that politics should instead focus on ideology and solving people’s problems.

“Politics should be about what is to be done, why it should be done and how it should be done. You start with diagnosis of the problems of the people you are leading and then prescribe the treatment,” he noted.

President Museveni also reminded legislators that their core responsibility lies in serving their constituencies and improving household incomes rather than focusing on privileges.

All the other candidates, who had shown interest in contesting for Speakership and Deputy Speakership respectively, were allowed to step down in favor of Hon. Oboth and Rt. Hon. Tayebwa in the spirit of the NRM party.