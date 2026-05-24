Thomas Tayebwa Apologises For Excesses Of The 11th Parliament Leadership

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

in State House, Entebbe – May 24, 2026

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has issued a public apology to Ugandans over what he described as “lapses” in the leadership of the 11th Parliament, including shortcomings in oversight, governance, and public perception of excesses during the just-concluded term.

Speaking to journalists at State House Entebbe shortly after the National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary caucus endorsed him to retain his position as Deputy Speaker in the incoming 12th Parliament, Tayebwa reflected on the performance of the outgoing House.

“I want to apologise to the nation for the lapses in the 11th Parliament,” Tayebwa said, framing his remarks as part of a broader reflection at the end of the parliamentary term.

He acknowledged that Parliament had faced criticism over failures in oversight and leadership, which contributed to growing public dissatisfaction.

The apology comes amid widespread public anger over allegations of corruption, extravagant expenditure, questionable procurement processes, and concerns that the 11th Parliament failed to adequately represent citizens’ interests.

Critics have pointed to high-profile controversies, including generous financial benefits for MPs, contested legislation, and weak accountability mechanisms within the House.

Tayebwa’s remarks follow his endorsement by the NRM caucus for the Deputy Speaker position in the 12th Parliament, a move that has triggered mixed reactions in political circles.

While some observers view the apology as an attempt at political reset and image repair, others argue it falls short without concrete steps such as accountability for past decisions, transparency on parliamentary spending, or institutional reforms.

Public Reaction

Public commentary on social media has been largely critical. Many Ugandans have called for stronger accountability measures, with some demanding resignation or restitution of alleged excessive benefits received by Members of Parliament.

One commenter noted: “He should tell us the crimes they committed and then tell us how they are going to fix them.” Others called for leaders to “return all the loot” and take responsibility for past actions.

Context

The 11th Parliament, under Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Tayebwa, faced repeated accusations of executive influence, weak oversight, and prioritisation of internal privileges over public service.

Several high-value expenditures and allowances attracted scrutiny from civil society groups and opposition leaders, fueling ongoing debate about the role and independence of Parliament.

Tayebwa, who has served as Deputy Speaker since 2022, has previously defended parliamentary decisions while also supporting select reform efforts. His continued endorsement for the next Parliament signals institutional continuity within the ruling party.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments as the 12th Parliament takes shape and leadership transitions unfold.