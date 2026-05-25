President Museveni’s efforts to promote fish farming in Busoga intensify, model farmers sent to Kenya for benchmark study 

The State House through the Office of the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization, on Saturday 23rd May, 2026 sent a group of 60 Model farmers in Busoga subregion to Kenya for a three-day benchmark study on modern and best practices of fish and livestock farming.

The study took place at the Fish Farm Paradise and Resort in Kamulu, Machakos, a few kilometres from Nairobi City. At the farm, they do fish and dairy farming.

The benchmark study is part of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s broader efforts in helping the people of Busoga to create and improve their household incomes through alternative sources of income other than sugarcane growing. The alternative sources of income include fish farming, poultry, cocoa growing and dairy farming.

Hon. Florence Mutyabule, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation in Busoga and leader of the delegation, on behalf of the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization, also Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Haji Faruk Kirunda, commended State House for organising the benchmark study, saying it has come at a right time when Busoga as a region is looking at more lucrative alternative sources of income other than sugarcane growing, fishing from the lakes and rice growing in wetlands.

She noted that H.E the President has always emphasised effective use of wetlands through fish farming at the peripherals, noting that this helps to create wealth as well as preserving the environment.

“The strategy is working so well. Fish farming will help Busoga to fight poverty. Busoga is surrounded by water bodies such as Lake Victoria so we have all the natural resources that could support us in fish farming,” Hon. Mutyabule explained.

She praised the proprietor of Fish Farm Paradise and Resort for utilising the wetlands well.

“He utilised the wetland so well by setting up fish hatchery and ponds of cat fish, tilapia and a recreation centre. He is getting a lot of money from fish and hospitality. If we get such ventures in Busoga, we shall be able to create wealth,” she said.

“Just like here at Fish Farm Paradise and Resort, we also need to set up a holding centre for fish in Busoga so that we can create a market for our farmers.”

Hon. Mutyabule further tasked the model farmers to be change agents in their respective districts, by ensuring that the knowledge they have gained from the study trip is put into practice.

“We are a group of 60 model farmers here, I believe we can do a lot in Busoga.”

Mr. Stanley Mworia, CEO of the Aquaculture Association of Kenya welcomed the members of the delegation to Kenya and took them through the best fish farming methods that could improve productivity.

“Here we have ponds and hatchery with modern technology. Each pond can accommodate 3,000 fish,” he said.

He also revealed that they have holding tanks for fish with an integrated power grid which include electricity, generator and solar power to ensure stability and proper aeration.

“If you’re a fish farmer, if a fish is of age and doesn’t have a market, you stay with your fish until you get a market. And such fish we keep them in the holding tank. With the holding tank, we are able to collect fish all over the country which we later sell.”

“We have a capacity to produce 500,000 fish per month.”

On the issue of fish feeds, Mr. Mworia advised governments in East Africa to exempt taxes from ingredients which they use to make cost-effective fish feeds.

Mr. Jacob Kazindura, a model farmer in Jinja, expressed gratitude to the office of the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization for organising the benchmark study.

“I have been equipped with modern methods of fish and dairy farming. I have been trained on how to recycle the water in order to keep the fish safe,” he said.

“With the knowledge I have received, I’m now able to differentiate which type of fish can make good business. Also, we have been trained on how to make cost-efficient fish feeds.”

Ms. Mary Immaculate Abwooli, fish farmer in Namutumba noted that the benchmark study at Fish Farm Paradise and Resort was worthwhile and she called on Busoga farmers to form an association where they are able to aggregate their products and increase their bargaining power as well as improve the market for their products.

She also called for the use of technology in improving fish productivity.

“This initiative by the State House was really timely; we really needed it as model farmers,” Ms. Abwooli said.

Magala Samuel Ngobi, model farmer in Luuka District thanked Haji Kirunda for organising the study trip.

He said in Luuka, they are very capable of setting up modern fish ponds, but what is lacking is financial support.

“But with this trip, we shall use the knowledge to improve our agricultural enterprises,” he noted.