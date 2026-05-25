Uganda’s Ambassador in Algeria Nsambu Champions Pan-African Unity, Showcases Ugandan Innovation at Africa Day Celebrations

Uganda’s Ambassador Nsambu Hails Pan-African Unity, Spotlights Ugandan Innovator on Africa Day

Algiers, Algeria – Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria, H.E. John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambu, delivered a powerful Pan-African address during Africa Day celebrations in Algiers on May 24, 2026, emphasizing continental integration, youth innovation, and the fight against corruption.

Speaking in his dual capacity as Uganda’s Ambassador and Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors in Algiers, Nsambu praised host nation Algeria for its strong Pan-African leadership under President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“We are profoundly thankful to President Tebboune for his unwavering Pan-African stance… Algeria has consistently proven to be a pillar of support for the continent,”

Ambassador Nsambu stated.

Highlight on Ugandan Innovation

In a notable segment of his speech, Ambassador Nsambu celebrated a young Ugandan graduate from the University of Tlemcen in Algeria who developed advanced software to combat ghost employees and soldiers on public payrolls.

“This young innovator developed a highly sophisticated software designed explicitly to help fight corruption by eradicating the plague of ghost employees and soldiers from public payrolls… This is the Africa we are building,”

Nsambu said, using the achievement to underscore the power of education and African solutions to African problems.

Praise for Algeria’s Social Model

The Ambassador commended Algeria’s robust social welfare system, including free education, accessible healthcare, subsidized fuel, and a low cost of living, describing them as “extraordinary privileges” that protect citizens from global economic shocks. He also thanked Algeria for offering numerous scholarships to African students.

Call for Economic Integration

Nsambu stressed that economic emancipation must define the 21st century for Africa. He welcomed Algeria’s policy of prioritizing African exports such as coffee, milk, and cocoa, and urged faster implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The AfCFTA is not just a document… it is an economic revolution. It will create jobs for the young innovators… We are moving from a continent of isolated markets to an economic powerhouse of over one billion people,”

he declared.

Unity and Decolonization

The Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors thanked fellow African diplomats for their solidarity and reaffirmed the need for total decolonization of the continent, expressing continued support for self-determination struggles, particularly in Western Sahara.

Conclusion

The high-level Africa Day event brought together diplomatic missions, Algerian government officials, and international representatives. Ambassador Nsambu ended his address with a strong call for unity:

“Let us build trade, let us educate our youth, let us eradicate corruption, and let us stand united. Long live the partnership between Algeria and the nations of Africa! Long live the African Union!”

This year’s Africa Day celebrations underscored growing diplomatic and economic ties between Uganda, Algeria, and the broader African continent.