Outgoing Speaker Anita Among Congratulates Oboth-Oboth, Tayebwa on Election to Lead 12th Parliament

Kampala – Outgoing Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has congratulated Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa upon their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament.

In a statement posted on her X account on May 26, 2026, Among, who served as Speaker during the 11th Parliament, expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to advance the country’s legislative agenda.

“I join my colleagues in congratulating Rt Hon Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth and Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa on their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament. I have no doubt that your leadership will strengthen the legislative agenda and promote outcomes that serve our nation’s best interests. I sincerely wish you success in your service to our country,” Among stated.

Among was notably absent from the inaugural sitting of the 12th Parliament held on May 25, 2026, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where Oboth-Oboth secured a landslide victory over challengers Paul Mwiru and Norbert Mao, polling 441 votes against 60 and 15 respectively. Tayebwa also retained the position of Deputy Speaker with overwhelming support from Members of Parliament.

Graceful Exit Amid Transition

Among had earlier withdrawn from the Speakership race in a move widely seen as an effort to preserve unity within the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Her decision followed internal consultations within the party ahead of the commencement of the new parliamentary term.

Her congratulatory message comes at a time of significant political transition. Oboth-Oboth, the MP for West Budama Central and former Minister of Defence, is expected to steer the 12th Parliament amid growing public expectations for transparency, accountability, and effective legislation focused on service delivery and poverty alleviation.

Political observers view Among’s message as a statesmanlike gesture that reflects a smooth transition within the ruling party, despite the scrutiny and criticism that characterized parts of her tenure as Speaker.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments in the 12th Parliament and the role of both outgoing and incoming leaders in shaping Uganda’s democratic and legislative processes.