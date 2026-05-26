SPECIAL REPORT: “Empower the Youth, Lift the Women” — Ssekandi’s Powerful Message to Masaka Leaders Ignites Hope for Grassroots Transformation

By Brian Mugenyi

MASAKA — The Office of President under Vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi emeritus is one of the most active offices of late with both great message and delivering social services to people mostly in Rural Masaka District. A man who has seen it all in politics and emphasising development to local leaders under the guide of Grand son Oscar Mutebi, Ssekandi means a lot to many.

Beneath the calm skies of Masaka District, a powerful political and social message unfolded as former Vice President and Presidential Envoy on Political Affairs, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi called upon newly sworn-in leaders to place youth and women empowerment at the center of leadership and service delivery.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of district leaders at the Masaka District headquarters on May 21, 2026, Ssekandi delivered more than a ceremonial speech amidst National Resistance Movement party supporters and leaders. He issued a passionate appeal for leaders to return leadership to the people by strengthening agriculture, expanding extension services and creating opportunities capable of transforming ordinary households into engines of economic progress.

In a district where fertile soils stretch across villages and agriculture remains the heartbeat of livelihoods, Ssekandi’s words carried both urgency and hope.

“Leadership must unite communities and promote development without division,” he declared before a gathering of political leaders, technocrats, religious figures and residents from across Greater Masaka,” he said.

Yet beyond the call for unity, it was his emphasis on empowering young people and women through practical service delivery that resonated most strongly among wananchi.

Agriculture as a Tool for Transformation

Ssekandi challenged leaders to stop viewing agriculture merely as subsistence farming and instead treat it as a powerful instrument for wealth creation, employment and household stability.

He urged district officials to strengthen agricultural extension services so that farmers, especially youth and women, can access modern farming knowledge, improved seedlings, market opportunities and government support programs.

Observers described the remarks as timely in a region where thousands of young people remain unemployed despite Masaka’s vast agricultural potential.

“A leader must remain accessible to the people and work closely with technical teams to ensure services reach communities,” Ssekandi emphasized.

Leaders, Mr. John Kakande and Mayor ZainabNakidde and they all embraced the old man’s word.

His message reflected growing national concern over youth unemployment and rural poverty, particularly among communities heavily dependent on agriculture but still struggling with low productivity and limited value addition.

Political analysts noted that Ssekandi’s remarks aligned closely with the broader economic transformation agenda championed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni , whose government continues to promote wealth creation through commercial agriculture, Parish Development Model initiatives and other grassroots empowerment programs.

Women at the Heart of Community Development

In a deeply emotional segment of his address, Ssekandi praised women for their resilience in sustaining families and communities despite economic hardships.

He called upon district leaders to prioritize women in government empowerment programs, arguing that supporting women economically directly improves household welfare, education and nutrition.

“Development must touch families at the grassroots. Women and youth must not be left behind,” he stressed.

The statement drew applause from attendees, many of whom acknowledged the central role women continue to play in farming, trade and community welfare across the region.

Ssekandi warned that leadership detached from ordinary people often creates frustration and weakens public trust in government institutions.

Instead, he urged leaders to adopt servant leadership rooted in humility, accountability and direct engagement with communities.

Service Delivery Beyond Political Speeches

Throughout his address, Ssekandi repeatedly emphasized that wananchi are increasingly judging leaders based on practical results rather than political promises.

He reminded district officials that delayed implementation of projects continues to affect livelihoods, especially among vulnerable populations depending on public services.

“Slow development weakens public confidence in leadership. Timely and effective service delivery is essential for the transformation of communities,” he said.

For many residents in Masaka, the remarks reflected everyday realities — poor feeder roads affecting farmers, unemployment among young graduates and limited access to modern agricultural support services.

The former Vice President therefore urged leaders to work closely with technical officers, cultural institutions and central government agencies to ensure government programs directly benefit the people.

A Call for Responsible Leadership

Ssekandi also used the occasion to challenge leaders to protect unity and reject politics of division.

He warned that selfish leadership driven by personal interests undermines development and slows community progress.

“Leadership is not about holding office. It is a responsibility that requires integrity, commitment and humility,” he stated.

Among the leaders sworn in were Zaina Nakidde , John Kakande and several district councillors expected to steer Masaka District through the 2026–2031 term.

As celebrations from the swearing-in ceremony faded into the evening, Ssekandi’s message remained alive in the minds of many residents.

For the youth seeking jobs, the women struggling to sustain families and the farmers yearning for better support systems, his speech represented more than political guidance.

It became a call for leaders to transform public office into a bridge of hope — one capable of connecting government programs to the everyday dreams of ordinary Ugandans.

And in the fertile heartlands of Masaka, where agriculture continues to define both survival and opportunity, many now hope the words spoken during the ceremony will blossom into meaningful action capable of changing lives across generations.