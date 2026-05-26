SPECIAL REPORT: Forgotten Uganda’s Tears: Widow’s Suspected Bone Cancer Battle Leaves Family Trapped in Pain, Poverty and Silence

BY BRIAN MUGENYI

RAKAI DISTRICT

Deep in the rural village of Kyamayembe-Kabira in Rakai District lives a widow whose painful struggle reflects the silent suffering many Ugandans battling chronic illnesses endure away from public attention.

For nearly two decades, Ms. Mary Nalukwago has battled severe pain, swelling and hearing complications after developing a bone-related illness suspected to be bone cancer shortly after giving birth to her last born daughter.

Today, the once hardworking village woman survives through painkillers, herbal medicine and hope as poverty and sickness continue consuming her family.

Her heartbreaking story came to light after Mr. Vincent Ssempijja, a Social Work and Social Administration student at Kampala University, informed this investigative writer about a struggling cancer survivor living in desperate conditions in Rakai District.

After a three-hour motorcycle journey through dusty village roads, we finally reached Nalukwago’s modest home where suffering and resilience quietly coexist.

Tall, dark-skinned and dressed in a white blouse and black skirt, Nalukwago welcomed us warmly despite visible swelling and scars on her right hand — scars covered in herbal medicine after years of treatment and recurring pain.

According to Nalukwago, her nightmare began shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Jastine Nakyanzi, in 1997.

At the time, she survived through farming and small-scale animal rearing like many rural women across Greater Masaka.

However, shortly after childbirth, she started experiencing severe pain in her right hand accompanied by headaches especially while digging or breastfeeding her baby.

Initially, she believed the pain resulted from exhaustion and hard labour and decided to reduce her farming activities.

But instead, the swelling worsened.

One morning while sweeping her compound, she noticed unusual swelling in her hand but ignored it and continued with her normal village routine.

As months passed, the recurring pain became unbearable forcing her to seek medical attention from Kyanamukaka Health Centre where doctors reportedly recommended surgery to determine the cause of the swelling.

“Doctors told me they needed to operate on my hand to establish whether the bone had complications,” Nalukwago painfully recalled.

Medical examinations reportedly later revealed severe bone damage, forcing doctors to suspect possible bone cancer complications.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer cases continue increasing globally especially in low-income countries where access to early diagnosis and treatment remains limited.

Health experts say persistent bone pain, swelling around joints and unexplained fractures are among the major warning signs associated with bone cancer.

A study by the Uganda Cancer Institute shows that many cancer patients in Uganda report late for treatment due to poverty, limited health facilities and lack of awareness.

Sadly, Nalukwago says the surgery and treatment process left her with hearing complications making communication difficult unless people speak loudly.

“I no longer hear clearly unless someone raises their voice,” she explained emotionally.

The suffering appears to have extended to her daughter, Jastine Nakyanzi, who also developed hearing difficulties.

“At school, teachers must speak loudly for me to understand properly,” Jastine revealed.

According to health statistics from the World Health Organization, hearing impairment continues affecting millions of people in Africa with many children struggling academically due to untreated hearing complications.

For Nalukwago, poverty has made the situation even worse.

She says doctors demanded approximately Shs700,000 for further treatment and possible surgery — money she could never afford.

“I was told to raise Shs700,000 for treatment but I failed to get the money,” she narrated tearfully.

Unable to continue with specialized treatment, Nalukwago now survives on painkillers obtained from House of Holy Family Nursing Home in Kalisizo while depending on dietary advice from local medical practitioners.

The illness has also robbed her of the ability to continue tailoring, weaving and mat-making activities which previously supported her family financially.

Today, the widow survives with her three biological children inside a modest village home powered by a small solar panel purchased from savings after selling one of her goats.

Despite the pain and hopelessness, Nalukwago still believes compassionate Ugandans and well-wishers could help rescue her family from silent suffering.

For in the forgotten villages of Rakai, her battle is no longer simply against sickness.

It is now a painful fight against poverty, disability and survival.