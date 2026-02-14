NRM Elder Ssegawa Congratulates President Museveni on Seventh Term, Urges Masaka Leaders to Unite for Development

Masaka City – National Resistance Movement (NRM) elder and prominent Masaka City figure Mr. Ssegawa Ronald Gyagenda has congratulated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on securing his seventh term as Uganda’s President, describing it as a well-deserved victory for both the President and the ruling party.

Mr. Ssegawa, who is also the proprietor of Radio Buddu FM (98.8 in Masaka City and 95.5 in Kampala), Rona Photo Studio, and Buddu Maize Millers, spoke during an NRM victory celebration luncheon held at his residence in Kizungu suburbs on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

As a key mobilizer for the NRM in the region, Mr. Ssegawa—along with elders including Mr. Joseph Kalungi (Communications Officer) and other committee members—played a pivotal role in rallying support for President Museveni amid strong opposition challenges. He attributed the slight increase in the President’s vote share in Masaka City to visible developmental gains, including extended electricity access, improved roads, upgraded hospitals and schools, emerging industrial hubs, and funds disbursed through the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Women Empowerment programs.

“These achievements, combined with the government’s efforts to address public concerns, inspired voters to support President Museveni and NRM-affiliated leaders,” Mr. Ssegawa said.

He called on elected NRM leaders to unite under the current party leadership in Masaka City, led by Mr. Rogers Bulegeya, despite challenges such as irregularities and delayed government funding. He urged them to avoid internal conflicts and corruption.

“If we work hard and stay united with the NRM leadership, I am confident we can secure all key positions in the future,” he added.

Mr. Ssegawa emphasized the importance of following President Museveni’s guidance on unity, as outlined in the NRM Party Constitution. He highlighted three core priorities—unity, development, and service delivery—and cautioned against internal fights or verbal attacks among leaders.

Addressing recent circulating concerns over verbal exchanges involving Hon. Justin Nameere and opposition figure Hon. Rose Nalubowa, he likened problematic approaches to “heavy trucks (Majegere)” that must be navigated carefully until more stable leadership emerges.

He reiterated President Museveni’s manifesto focus on unity, development, and health, encouraging leaders to promote agriculture, poultry, and cattle rearing to lift communities out of poverty.

On health, Mr. Ssegawa praised government initiatives such as Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, Kitabaazi Health Centre III, and village-level primary health units, noting improved drug availability. He urged leaders to advocate for preventive measures, clean environments, and use of free government health services, stressing that “prevention is better than cure.”

The event drew hundreds of attendees, including newly elected Kimanya-Kabonera Division Mayor Moses Mulinde, Hajjat Zaina (newly elected Mayor of Kyanamukaka Town Council, representing Mr. Oscar Mutebi), and others. Mr. Mutebi, a former Deputy Speaker eyeing the Bukoto Central Constituency seat in 2031, has been a key supporter of NRM candidates in the area.

Mr. Ssegawa, who invested over Shs 50 million in the 2026 campaigns—including providing three vans, public address systems, free radio airtime on Radio Buddu, and village screenings of government achievements—reaffirmed his commitment to backing elected leaders.

“I will host all elected leaders at my farms to share business skills, as leaders must be financially stable to serve effectively,” he said.

Masaka City Resident City Commissioner Mr. Ahamada Washaki congratulated the victorious NRM leaders and urged them to maintain peace and relevance in their communities. He announced plans to issue a directive preventing government-aided schools from sending away pupils over fees, emphasizing that Universal Primary Education is free.

Representing NRM City Chairperson Mr. Rogers Bulegeya, Hajjat Ali Matovu also congratulated the winners and President Museveni.

NRM secured 9 council seats in Masaka City (out of 15 allocated positions) in the January 15, 2026 general elections. President Museveni received approximately 33% of the vote in Masaka City, compared to his national tally of 71.65%, according to the Electoral Commission chaired by Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama.

Notably, Hon. Justin Nameere was declared the elected Woman MP for Masaka City following a vote recount ordered by Chief Magistrate Albert Assimwe, despite an ongoing High Court challenge from National Unity Platform candidate Hon. Rose Nalubowa (initially declared winner by the EC).

Mr. Ssegawa thanked supporters like Mr. Oscar Mutebi for financial and unifying support during the campaigns.

Caption: Mr. Ssegawa Ronald Gyagenda addressing NRM leaders during the victory celebration luncheon in Kizungu, Masaka City. (Photo by Brian Mugenyi)