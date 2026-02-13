President Museveni meets Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Deputy Chairman Malik Agar

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held fruitful discussions with H.E. Malik Agar, the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, at State House Entebbe.

During the meeting, H.E. Agar briefed President Museveni on the current situation in Sudan. He updated him on the security, political developments and the challenges the country is facing, as well as the efforts being made to restore stability.

President Museveni welcomed the briefing and emphasized the importance of dialogue and regional cooperation in resolving the conflict.

He noted that peace in Sudan is important not only for the Sudanese people but also for the stability of the region.