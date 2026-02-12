Ex RCC Burora Blasts Minister Balaam Over Alleged Facilitation of Ssenyonyi’s “Fraudulent” Victory in Nakawa West

Kampala – Defeated NRM candidate Herbert Anderson Burora has accused Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, of facilitating what he termed a “false declaration” of Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi during the January 15, 2026 general elections.

In a pointed post on X (formerly Twitter) dated February 12, Burora responded to Balaam’s recent criticism of the Leader of Opposition. The minister had shared a viral Luganda meme mocking Ssenyonyi for allegedly feigning COVID-19 symptoms to avoid a meeting reportedly convened by President Yoweri Museveni. The meme humorously portrayed Ssenyonyi mistakenly referring to Balaam as the late Hon. Yusuf Nsibambi. Balaam captioned the post: “True story!”

Burora fired back, writing: “But you aided his false declaration as MP, why would he run from you after securing his five years of office through the window?”

The exchange has reignited debate over election integrity and alleged behind-the-scenes maneuvering in one of Kampala’s most politically significant constituencies.

According to provisional results released by the Electoral Commission, Ssenyonyi won the race with 21,761 votes (approximately 83 percent), while Burora, the official NRM flag bearer, garnered 9,586 votes. Other candidates trailed significantly behind. Ssenyonyi, who has represented Nakawa West since 2021, retained the seat on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket despite what observers described as a competitive contest.

Burora, who secured the NRM flag in 2025 with 3,075 votes in party primaries, has consistently argued that Ssenyonyi operates as a “fellow NRM cadre” under an opposition banner. In a January appearance on Sanyuka TV, he claimed the Nakawa West race was effectively an internal NRM contest disguised as a ruling party–opposition showdown.

The latest spat comes amid lingering post-election tensions. Reactions on social media were sharply divided. NUP supporters dismissed Burora’s claims as sour grapes, with one former polling agent asserting that Ssenyonyi won decisively and that many voters were unaware of Burora’s candidacy. Others mocked Burora’s political prospects, while some commentators pointed to underlying tensions within the NRM and longstanding allegations of irregularities in high-profile urban races.

Minister Balaam had not publicly responded to Burora’s direct accusation by press time.

Political analysts say the public exchange highlights internal strains within the NRM and ongoing questions about the dynamics between opposition figures and elements within the establishment. With Ssenyonyi set to serve another term as Leader of Opposition, the allegations — though unsubstantiated — may add momentum to calls for broader electoral reforms ahead of future polls.