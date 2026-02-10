Dr. Ayub Mukisa: With the New NRM Stock, Will Kyagulanyi’s NUP Really Survive?

In this article, I begin by referencing Daniel Wadada Nabudere. In his 1987 publication, “The Uganda Crisis: What Next?”, Nabudere argues that political parties have historically played a subservient role in Uganda’s politics. He further observes that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) introduced its own version of democracy, described as “popular” or “participatory” democracy.

This argument appears increasingly relevant today. The 2026 election revealed a noticeable shift within the NRM, marked by the emergence of what many now describe as a “new stock” of politicians. These individuals have demonstrated an ability to engage supporters of Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform (NUP) on social media, radio, and television—spaces previously dominated by NUP’s aggressive verbal strategy, which many believed was unmanageable.

This development raises a critical question: with the emergence of a new NRM stock, can Kyagulanyi’s NUP really survive?

In recent years, NUP grounded much of its political appeal in confrontational messaging, intimidation, and the use of abusive language, particularly on social media and other media platforms. This approach helped the party mobilize attention and loyalty. However, the NRM’s new stock appears to have mastered the art of political messaging, allowing the party to counter NUP’s narratives more effectively, calmly, and consistently.

One NUP supporter in Masaka remarked, “Eky’amazima ndi wa opposition naye NUP muwemula nnyo, mulekaana nnyo ate mutama,” before adding, “Naye NRM yaleese stock ebasobola.” In simple terms, the person suggested that Kyagulanyi’s group had become excessively abusive and noisy, leaving some Ugandans fed up, but that the NRM has now introduced members capable of containing such indiscipline. Similarly, during a televised talk show, a member of the NRM’s new stock convincingly challenged NUP’s messaging, signaling that the era of unchecked verbal attacks against the NRM may be coming to an end.

While I do not mention specific individuals due to space limitations, the NRM’s new stock largely consists of party-oriented actors focused on constructively defending the party’s interests rather than relying on intimidation. As Wilkins, Sam, and Richard Vokes (2023) argue in “Transition, Transformation, and the Politics of the Future in Uganda,” major demographic changes are producing a fundamentally different political terrain from the one the NRM previously navigated.

If the NRM successfully empowers and strengthens this new generation of leaders, it is reasonable to question whether Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform can withstand the growing political pressure ahead and remain relevant in Uganda’s rapidly evolving political landscape.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com