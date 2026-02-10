KIZITO RICHARD: Open letter to the chairman, NRM party: How I resurrected the 30 NRM Members at village level for door to door Village Mobilization

Your Excellence, I first of all salute you for your great stewardship i revolutionary and armed struggles in the past 60 years that ushered in the peace and security we’re enjoying today especially the bazukulu, as we continue to protect the gains.

I have had an opportunity to work with you since 2002. First as a volunteer youth mobilizer at statehouse youth desk from 2002 up to 2008, and thereafter from 2015 to 2021 at the national Secretariat of NRM during Rt. Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba when she was the Secretary General.

Your Excellence, on the 20th September 2024, I presented to you my election concept and strategy through which I detailed what I envisaged to be done in this forthcoming general election for you as our presidential candidate to win with a landslide and consequently the other NRM flag bearers to sail through. Accordingly, a reminder was sent about the same on the 22nd September 2025 as the election cycle had started and I presumed the timing was right.

Your Excellence, despite the NRM party enjoying massive support country wide over time my concept was an initiative derived from the NRM party structure elections which simplifies the mobilization, and consolidation of NRM party support at village level by redefining the mobilization approach as it was set out in my concept that I forwarded to you sir.

Your Excellence, I clearly pointed out that in order to realize the desired election output, I developed a simple, practical, informative and illustrative civic election handbook to be used as a tool during this mobilization exercise, mainly at the village level using party structures and other mobilization channels.

Your Excellence, my approach defined to commit and assign the (30) NRM Village structure leaders, and each to canvas for (5) voters in addition to his or her within their jurisdiction.

Your Excellence, I noted that we have the following leagues at village level the youth league, women league PWD league, elders’ league veterans’ league and the mainstream committee, consisting 30 members in total at village level. I did propose that each of them can only canvas for 5 voters meaning that we have 180 NRM voters per village.

Your Excellence, my Kibalo that I had projected like you always do is that given that we have 72000 villages x 180 voters, we shall have 12,960,000 votes out of the total registered voters which is about 21.6 million voters according to National electoral commission of Uganda, this kibala was affected by low voter turn up due to lack of civic education within the NRM Party.

My only question is can’t one make a contribution in NRM without being in the formal structures.

Your Excellence, what the National Secretariat presented was stolen work that’s why it had quite a number of inconsistencies in its approach. For example, there is no village in Uganda that has 10 people with disabilities. This contradicts, the achievement of NRM Government in health sector, the NRM Government eliminated the killer diseases like polio, among the infants, through the massive immunization programs.

Your excellence, I combined mobilization and civic education in my strategy and handbook. Under mobilization, my emphasis was on getting our people to choose their leaders voting being a civic right. And since we enjoy the majority numbers my approach was to ensure that you win with a landslide having guided in my handbook how to achieve that and eliminating spoilt votes through educating, the population and our NRM members on how to tick or thumbprint on the ballot paper to avoid a big number of invalid votes on polling day, we now need to interrogate the out cone of this election for better results in future.

Mr. Chairman, in light of the above, that my contribution in our endeavor as we sought to protect the gains and you continue to guide the bazukulu, and driving our country into the desired higher middle-income status. I dedicate this to you Your Excellency Sir, and congratulate you upon a landslide victory in the just concluded General election.

For God and my country

Kizito Richard, a former youth mobilizer at state house youth desk and also, a former field officer in the office of the Secretary General at the National Secretariat of NRM.