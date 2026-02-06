JOSHUA KATO: Money Is Not a Flower; Why Your Bouquet May Be Breaking the Law

By Joshua Kato, CA.

Hope Kanyijuka has been planning her birthday for weeks. The outfit is ready, the cake is ordered, the playlist is dangerous, and Ahmed Twesigye, determined to outdo himself, walks in holding a jaw-dropping bouquet. Roses? Yes. Elegance? Absolutely. But tucked neatly between the petals are crisp Uganda Shilling notes, pinned, taped, and glued like they’re part of the floral family.

Hope screams. Phones come out. Instagram is fed.

“Ahmed, this is the most creative gift ever!” Somewhere else… the Bank of Uganda quietly clears its throat.

What Hope sees as romance, and Ahmed sees as premium partner effort, the central bank sees as a crime scene for innocent banknotes. Those notes didn’t sign up to be pierced with pins, drowned in glue, or retired early into the world of unusable currency.

And that, dear reader, is how a love story accidentally bumps into monetary policy — proving once again that while love is blind, money still has rules.

In a recent public caution, the Bank of Uganda reminded the public that mutilating or defacing Uganda Shilling banknotes and coins is prohibited. This includes the increasingly popular practice of using currency in decorative gifts such as money bouquets, money cakes, and artistic displays where notes are glued, taped, pinned, or clipped together.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the temptation to impress has gone up a notch. From cash-filled rose bouquets and heart-shaped money boxes to “love notes” literally made of banknotes, celebrations of romance have become a peak season for currency abuse. The same trend repeats itself at weddings, where money cakes steal the show; at birthdays, where notes are pinned like badges of honor; and at graduations, where fresh banknotes are folded, stapled, and taped in the name of celebration. What begins as an innocent attempt to be creative often ends with banknotes that can no longer pass through an ATM, a cashier’s counter, or even a counting machine — turning once-valuable currency into expensive confetti.

While these gestures may appear harmless and creative, they come with serious consequences. Once banknotes are damaged, they often become unusable in ATMs and cash-counting machines. This disrupts cash processing systems and forces the early withdrawal and replacement of currency from circulation.

In simple terms, what starts as a beautiful gift at a party can end up as an expensive problem for the country. Currency is designed to circulate, to move smoothly from hand to hand, machine to machine. When banknotes are pierced, stained with glue, torn, or folded excessively for decoration, they lose their functionality.

Damaged notes cannot be processed efficiently by banking equipment, which is critical to the distribution of cash across the economy. As a result, the central bank must replace such notes earlier than planned, incurring avoidable printing and logistical costs. Ultimately, these costs are borne by the public.

The Bank of Uganda has therefore emphasized the need to preserve the integrity of the Uganda Shilling as both a medium of exchange and a store of value.

Importantly, the Bank of Uganda does not object to the giving of cash as a gift. Whether it is a wedding, birthday, graduation, or cultural ceremony, gifting money remains perfectly acceptable.

The caution only applies to how that money is handled. Currency should remain in usable condition, free from damage that compromises its value or functionality. Cash placed neatly in an envelope may not trend on social media, but it remains lawful, practical, and respectful of national currency.

Florists, event planners, decorators, and gifting stylists have been particularly cautioned. These businesses are at the center of the trend and often influence client choices.

Using brand-new banknotes as decorative materials, especially when fixed with glue, pins, cell-tape, or clips, directly contributes to currency destruction. The Bank of Uganda urges both service providers and clients to explore alternative creative options that do not involve damaging legal tender.

Creativity, after all, should never come at the expense of legality or public cost.

The Bank of Uganda’s message is ultimately a call for collective responsibility. Currency is national property, and every user plays a role in maintaining its integrity.

As Uganda continues to modernize its financial systems and promote efficient cash usage, preserving the physical condition of banknotes remains essential. Respecting currency today ensures smoother transactions, lower replacement costs, and a stronger financial system tomorrow.

So, the next time you feel tempted to turn cash into décor, remember Hope and Ahmed. Love boldly. Celebrate loudly. Gift generously.

But let money remain money, clean, usable, and ready to circulate.

The writer is a chartered Accountant and a chartered tax advisor