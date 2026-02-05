SAMSON TINKA: Kampala the city known for potholes but now city of fiber poles and cocktail of cables

I officially came to Kampala in 1998 after I had finished my s.6 exams. As usual its during these long vacations that one would visit relatives. I stayed with my brother in Bugolobi flats and also with another brother in Kyambogo estate. Over the years one common dominator of Kampala city has been pot holes. There are those potholes that became a trade mark of Kampala like potholes at Katwe opposite Total Petrol station, one near Uganda Bati in industrial area, another close to Securex on Bandali rise, etc. I can write 10 pages of potholes in Kampala that they seal and in a month’s time they are back and back in big size compared to when it was worked. I will stay my views on the potholes issues for another time and this article concentrates on the new crazy look of Kampala as a result of millions of poles and spaghetti like cables.

My pain point today are the poles and cables especially for internet service providers.

These are fibre cables that deliver data internet from point to another. These poles and cables have turned Kampala from being a confused capital city into an ugly, bad looking and extremely disorganized capital city. As I drove along Portbell road especially near American stores, on the left side, the whole lane looks like a slum in Bangladesh. Not withstanding the looks and feel of these ugly scenes of poles and cables there are other sticky issues associated with poles and supageti like cables

Environmental degradation. Some Uganda districts outlawed cutting of trees to burn charcoal, this was done in the name of saving and protecting the environment. Where are sthese millions of logs coming from? Are the iinternet service providers re-planting trees or running any sort of CSR to plat more trees? Why should a peasant in Nwoya, Nakasongola, Nebbi, Adjumani be barred from bunning charcoal when MTN, Airtel, Blue crane communication, and other Internet service providers-ISPs be allowed to purchase logs and poles and even elect them in the name of delivering internet to the people? MTN and Airtel are big international names, their business practices should not hurt environment whether directly or indirectly. I Know they will hide under the guise of this service is outsourced but their SLA- Service level agreement with contractors and sub-contractors should have a close that protects environment.

Safety concerns. In many places, these poles are placed near to electricity poles and every time UEDCL teams come to service power lines, they get difficulties with accessing their own poles. In some places, its even harder to distinguish between electric and fibre cable. The poles used look weaker and even in some places the waorkmanship has been bad that these poles often fall down. It has happened twice near my home area.

Smart city campaign. In 2024, KCCA ran an operation with UNRA and other environmentalists. I know of so many people that lost their buildings, flowers, trees especially along southern by pass in the name of smart city. Green spaces in Kamapala were gazetted, and a lot of people were arrested and produced at city court in the name of either littering or stepping in green space. What an irony to arrest someone who is selling trees, flowers on or near a swamp in busabala swamp and leave internet service providers to elect hundreds of poles and cables that make Kampala look ugly to walk free. In 2024, the then KCCA direct said “ we rolled out smart city campaign enhancing infrastructure with ICT and focusing on technology, infrastructure, and peoples well being- T-I-P” Is this the smart campaign she meant?

The look and feel. Kampala’s look and feel is horrible. I was in Kigali in December 2025, I had escorted my child who had gone for soccer tournament. What welcomes you into Kigali is order, beauty, and fresh breeze.

Even places like Nyabugogo- Bus/taxi parks which ordinarily you would expect to be areas associated with high traffic, trash, informal businesses, these places are clean all through. Why is it difficult for Kampala leaders to get Kampala at least CBD well organized. The potholes along Kampala Road is a shame. I am not sure if Kamapala is a capital city, business centre, an extended arm of Kikubo or Ham shopping centre. Kololo, Nakasero used to be smart and would reflect some signs and symptoms of a capital city but today these place have more potholes and rubbish compared to Katwe. Yusufu Lule road, Kyadondo road are jammed with potholes etc.

Boda Boda craze. If you want to know how beautiful or ugly Kampala is be at Jinja road traffic lights-Kitugum house at around 6pm. Certainly you will see more than 500 boda Bodas on all sides of the road competing with motorists and pedestrians. Often these cyclists will not follow traffic lights nor traffic officers directions. Driving in Kampala is a skill. You will either knock or be knocked or scratch someone’s car. Boda bodas in kamapala have killed, injured people more than any disease in Uganda. Boda bodas have robbed, aided robbers, beaten innocent people. In 2014, I went to Mulago to see a patient who was a victim of boda boda accident. In that hospital ward, there were 29 patients, 27 were boda boda victims, the 28th patient was a boy who fell on his bicycle the 29th patient was also a child who fell from a guava tree. The rest were boda boda candidates. In Arua there is a famous ward-Senkle ward ar referral hospital. This ward was named after the famous senke motorcycles that used to be imported from DRC.

The poles and cables elected in the whole of kampala and surrounding districts have sealed the fate of kamaplaa as a capital city of Uganda. If Churchill resurrected today and visist Uganda, he will alter what he hitherto named Uganda as a pearl of Africa. He would without hesitstion name Uganda the Gabbage of Africa. The rubbish in Nakasero market, the smell, the house flies confirms that Kamapala went to the Dogs. How can we fail the basics. How can fresh tasty pineapples, oranges, pawpaws, passion fruits, mangos share the same space with houseflies, rats, and maggots? Dear ED-KCCA, Eng. Balimwezo and your new team, do something different. Please start from fresh and intentional note. Change Kampala to look like a capital city. In the meantime, find a solution be it short term, mid-term for the fiber data transmission lines.

The current poles and cables don’t only make the city look ugly but it sends a message that the city leaders be it technical or political or incompetent, too local, detached from the real world and very ancient. Find a way of investing in underground ducts what can be used by all service providers so that the city is saved from ugly looks. The has just invested heavily in tarmacking roads and sooner the same roads will be opened up for ducts etc. Kamapala loses trillions of monies in reworks. The famous Katwe pothole is repaired twice every year. Mukwano road near Mukwano factory that is under repair was repaired last year.

Samson Tinka

Security and safety consultant

tindsam@yahoo.com