The Brokering of Girma Wake: Andrew Mwenda’s Pivotal Role in Uganda Airlines’ Leadership Overhaul

In a dramatic turn for Uganda’s national carrier, Andrew Mwenda, the outspoken journalist and political commentator, emerged as the key architect behind the transition from Jenifer Bamuturaki’s troubled tenure as CEO to the involvement of Girma Wake, the legendary former CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

This move, announced on February 4, 2026, via Mwenda’s X post, marks a desperate bid to salvage Uganda Airlines from years of mismanagement, financial hemorrhaging, and operational chaos. As a close ally of President Yoweri Museveni, Mwenda’s influence extended beyond commentary, effectively brokering the high-level meeting that positioned Wake as a transitional advisor—and potentially more—amid calls for radical reform.

Uganda Airlines’ woes under Bamuturaki had been mounting since her appointment in 2021, initially in an acting capacity. Revived in 2019 with grand ambitions to connect Uganda to global hubs, the airline instead racked up staggering losses: Shs324.9 billion in 2022/23 and Shs237.8 billion in 2023/24, according to parliamentary probes. Chronic flight delays, grounded aircraft (including an Airbus A330 stuck in Lagos and another in London), and passenger strandings became commonplace, sparking public outrage and police interventions at Entebbe International Airport.

Bamuturaki faced accusations of corruption, abuse of office, and embezzlement, investigated by the Uganda Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit. A pivotal September 2025 meeting at State House, chaired by Museveni, exposed her shortcomings when her defenses failed, leading to her abrupt ejection from the session. By February 2, 2026, Bamuturaki was out, with the board resolving to re-advertise the CEO position, citing poor performance with Museveni’s approval.

Mwenda, a fellow Mutooro from Fort Portal like Bamuturaki, initially supported her but turned critic as the airline’s decline accelerated. In a scathing January 27, 2026, analysis, he lambasted the carrier as a “mess,” highlighting unremitted $50-per-passenger fees to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), totaling $100 million in arrears, risking ICAO sanctions and grounding within months. He decried impossible scheduling with limited aircraft, cannibalized parts despite Shs120 billion annual government subsidies, and Bamuturaki’s “deceptive communication” that alienated staff and passengers.

Mwenda questioned her survival despite presidential rebukes, blaming a weak board, inactive Parliament, and indecisive Transport Ministry.

His critiques, amplified through X posts and media appearances, built pressure for change, positioning him as the “undertaker” of Bamuturaki’s era, as one observer noted. The brokering crystallized in early February. Leveraging his proximity to Museveni—often described as an informal advisor—Mwenda advocated for expert intervention. Just days before the announcement, on January 31, 2026, Mwenda subtly insinuated the need for Girma Wake’s caliber in a post praising Ethiopian Airlines’ model under Wake’s leadership, highlighting his expertise in transforming a regional player into Africa’s largest carrier with rapid fleet expansion and profitability. Wake, born in 1943, led Ethiopian from 2004 to 2011, overseeing unprecedented growth, and later chaired its board in 2022-2023. Mwenda, recognizing Wake’s track record, facilitated the introduction, arranging the February 4 meeting at State House alongside his grandson, Robert Katera.

In his announcement post, Mwenda declared: “Finally President @KagutaMuseveni met Girma Wake… Wake will help us manage the transition from the current corrupt and incompetent management to a new one.” He emphasized a “new administrative approach,” echoing ideas from ally Capt. Mike Mukula for privatization or partnerships. Public reactions were mixed: optimism for professionalism clashed with skepticism over Mwenda’s unofficial role and potential nepotism, given Katera’s presence.

This intervention underscores Mwenda’s outsized influence in Ugandan affairs, blending journalism with political maneuvering. While Wake’s exact role—interim CEO or advisor—remains fluid, his involvement promises expertise to stem losses and restore credibility. Yet, critics warn that without structural reforms like board empowerment and debt resolution, Uganda Airlines risks repeating history.

As Mwenda urged, “The time for quarrels… should end. Now is time for concrete solutions.” Whether this brokered shift delivers remains to be seen, but it highlights how personal networks drive national change in Uganda.