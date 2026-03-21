Mbale City Missed Paul Mugoya Wanyoto as MP: 7 Reasons Voters Are Regretting It

Here are seven compelling reasons why Mbale City (particularly the Northern City Division constituency) missed out on having Paul Mugoya Wanyoto as their MP in the 12th Parliament following the January 2026 general elections. Paul Mugoya Wanyoto, a prominent High Court advocate, former FDC flag bearer, and vocal community advocate, contested strongly but ultimately lost the seat (which went to independent candidate Hajji Umar Nangoli or a similar victor amid a crowded race and incumbent shifts in Mbale City). Residents and supporters continue to lament what could have been.

1. Deep local roots and genuine understanding of Mbale’s challenges

Born and bred in Mbale City, Wanyoto repeatedly emphasized his intimate knowledge of local issues—from infrastructure decay and youth unemployment to poor service delivery—unlike some “outsider” or party-imposed candidates. His grounded perspective could have translated into more targeted, Mbale-first advocacy in Parliament.

2. Proven track record as a community mobilizer and giver

Before and during the campaigns, he donated essentials like 100-seater tents, plastic chairs, and other support to constituents, mosques, and community events. Many voters saw him as someone who already delivered tangible benefits without being in office—imagine the scale of impact he could have had with MP resources and oversight powers.

3. Strong legal and professional credentials for effective representation

As a distinguished High Court advocate, Wanyoto brought expertise in justice reform, governance, and accountability. Mbale could have benefited from an MP capable of drafting strong motions, challenging executive overreach, and advocating for legal reforms on land, corruption, and human rights—areas where the region has long struggled.

4. Focus on community priorities over party loyalty

In fiery campaign speeches, he vowed to prioritize constituents over blind party allegiance, criticizing MPs who arrive in Parliament “beholden” to higher powers. This independent-minded approach resonated with voters tired of NRM dominance or opposition infighting, and his absence means Mbale lost a potential voice for genuine, non-partisan service delivery.

5. Experience from prior flagbearer roles and political maturity

Having won FDC flags in the past (e.g., for Northern Division) and contested competitively before, Wanyoto had the maturity to navigate Parliament’s complexities. With many incumbents losing seats in Mbale (including shifts in Northern and Industrial Divisions), his seasoned presence could have provided stability and strategic opposition or cross-party collaboration.

6. Potential to bridge divides and unify Bugisu interests

Amid NRM’s strong showing in Bugisu sub-region (securing a majority of seats) and opposition fragmentation, Wanyoto’s profile as a respected lawyer and community figure positioned him to advocate for broader regional development—roads, health, education, and economic opportunities—while representing Mbale’s unique urban needs.

7. Symbol of hope for change and accountability in a shifting landscape

In an election marked by incumbent losses (e.g., in Mbale City divisions) and calls for fresh leadership, Wanyoto represented a “new dawn” for Northern Division—promising justice, improved service delivery, and constituent-focused politics. His defeat left many feeling Mbale missed a rare chance for principled, high-caliber representation that could have elevated the city’s voice nationally.

While the 2026 results favored other candidates (with independents and NRM figures prevailing in Mbale’s divisions), supporters argue Paul Mugoya Wanyoto’s blend of local authenticity, professional expertise, generosity, and visionary promises would have made him an outstanding MP. Mbale City continues to feel the void as the new Parliament gets underway.