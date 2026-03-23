UCC, MultiChoice Uganda award outstanding filmmakers in Northern Uganda during Regional Film Competitions

Arua, 23rd March 2026: The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in partnership with Multichoice Uganda have recognized and awarded outstanding filmmakers from the greater Northern region of Uganda during the ongoing Regional Film Competitions held in Arua city.

The initiative, which is part of the nationwide effort to empower local storytellers, brought together emerging filmmakers for an intensive week-long training program. Participants were equipped with practical skills in storytelling, script writing, directing and acting, as well as insights into film production, marketing and the business of content creation.

The competitions culminated in the Northern Region Awards Gala where outstanding productions were recognized for excellence across several categories. The winners received up to UGX. 15,000,000 from UCC, which MultiChoice Uganda complemented by awarding UGX 1 million to the Best Film winner, UGX 500,000 for Best Smartphone Film Award, UGX 500,000 for Best Student Award, and UGX 500,000 for Best Community/Impactful Film, alongside MultiChoice-branded gifts.

No Place To Call Home directed by Komakech Daniel emerged as the standout production. The film dominated the awards taking home Best Film, Best Actor for Opio Hallandno, Best Actress for Oyella Zillah Hope and Best Original Soundtrack. Meanwhile, Beatrice Manash Atoo won the Best Young Actor/Actress award for her role in Kwak, and Bridge to Utopia directed by Genrwot Daniel won the Best Smartphone Film award.

During the awards gala, Eng. Alfred Bogere, the Director of Engineering and Communications Infrastructure at UCC said that when they launched the Regional Film Competitions, their intention was calculated and deliberate; to take opportunities closer to the people. To make sure that young creatives in over 3o districts in Northern Uganda and West Nile do not feel like the film industry begins and ends in Kampala.

He noted that from the submitted short films and trailers they had watched, it was clear that there is an abundance of film talent in this region.

“We have seen entries this year shot using minimal equipment, sometimes using a smartphone or a basic camera and natural lighting yet the storytelling is powerful. This tells us that even though equipment matters, creativity matters more,” he said.

Eng. Bogere assured that the Regional Film Competition platform is not the end, but just the beginning to opening doors to bigger platforms at the national and international level where we have witnessed past participants submitting films to the national level at the Uganda Film Festival and securing commercial contracts for corporate productions and start production companies employing fellow youths and collaborate across regions.

While addressing the filmmakers, Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda emphasized the company’s commitment to nurturing local talent through the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF). He noted that the academy is a key platform for young filmmakers to gain both technical expertise and industry exposure.

“Other than being a training programme, the MultiChoice Talent Factory is a gateway for you to access world-class film making skills and opportunities,” Jamugisa told filmmakers adding, “Every year, four Ugandans are selected to join the academy where they undergo a blend of online learning in country and hands-on training in Nairobi.”

He also encouraged aspiring filmmakers to take advantage of this opportunity noting that applications for the next MTF cohort are currently open.

“We encourage all emerging filmmakers to apply for the next intake of the MTF Academy. The deadline has been extended to April 27th, 2026, giving more young creatives the opportunity to grow their careers,” he added.

He also revealed that MultiChoice Uganda through its MTF alumni network will continue rolling out additional training sessions aimed at supporting upcoming filmmakers across the country.

Now in their fourth edition, the Regional Film Competitions are part of the broader Uganda Film Festival programme, aimed at identifying and celebrating emerging film talent from across the country while creating opportunities for regional filmmakers to showcase their work and compete on a national stage.

This initiative continues to position regional filmmakers as key players in Uganda’s growing creative economy with Hoima as the next stop.