Uganda’s Passport Climbs to Strongest Global Position in Over a Decade – Now Ranked 69th in Latest Henley Index (March 2026)

KAMPALA – Ugandan passport holders can now access 64 destinations visa-free or with visa-on-arrival, according to the latest Henley Passport Index (March 2026 edition). This places Uganda at 69th position (tied with Armenia and Mongolia) out of 199 passports worldwide – its best global ranking in more than 10 years.

The authoritative Henley Passport Index, which tracks mobility to 227 destinations using exclusive IATA data, shows Uganda maintaining upward momentum despite a minor adjustment in access points from 66 earlier in the year. In the March 2026 global ranking PDF, Uganda sits just behind Rwanda (67th, 66 destinations), Tunisia and Benin (both 68th, 65), and ahead of Mongolia (tied) and Zambia (70th, 63).

For context:

– Top of the index: Singapore remains No. 1 with access to 192 destinations, followed by Japan (187) and a three-way tie for third (South Korea, UAE, and Sweden at 186).

– Regional peers (East Africa): Kenya continues to lead the pack regionally (around 68th–69th range in earlier 2026 data), while Uganda outperforms Burundi (86th) and other neighbours in the Great Lakes region.

This milestone echoes January 2026 reports that hailed the passport’s “best performance in a decade.” Historical data shows steady gains: 72nd in 2025, 73rd in 2024, 78th in 2023, and as low as 81st in 2021. Analysts attribute the long-term progress to improved diplomatic engagements, stronger regional integration within the East African Community (EAC), and targeted bilateral visa arrangements.

The Arton Capital Passport Index (alternative real-time tracker) currently ranks Uganda even slightly higher at 67th with a mobility score of 71 (34 visa-free + 33 visa-on-arrival + 4 eTA).

What This Means for Ordinary Ugandans

Greater ease of travel within Africa and parts of Asia opens doors for business, tourism, education, and family visits without the hassle (and cost) of prior visas. However, major economic powerhouses in Europe and North America remain largely visa-required, limiting opportunities for trade, investment, and skilled migration.

Watchdog Uganda notes: While this ranking reflects positive diplomatic work by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it also underscores unfinished business. Uganda still lags behind several EAC partners, and reciprocal visa waivers could be accelerated through deeper African Union and bilateral deals. As global mobility increasingly drives economic growth, every additional visa-free destination translates into real opportunities for Ugandan entrepreneurs and workers.

The Henley Index has been updated monthly for nearly two decades and remains the global benchmark for passport power. Uganda’s gradual climb is encouraging – but sustaining and accelerating this progress will require continued strategic diplomacy and policy focus on international mobility.