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Presidents Museveni and Ruto launch Kisumu- Malaba SGR extension to boost regional trade

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President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni this morning arrived in Kenya where, together with his Kenyan counterpart H.E William Ruto, officiated at the launch of the construction of the Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Extension (Phase II).

Upon arrival at Kisumu International Airport, President Museveni was received by Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary, alongside James Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum. The Ugandan leader inspected a guard of honour mounted in his recognition.

Members of the Ugandan delegation included officials from the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi such as Ambassador Unice Kigyenyi, Charge d’Affaires, Doreen Ruyondo, Minister Counsellor, Brig. Gen. MacDans Kamugira, Defence Attaché, and Elias Kassirabo, Police Attaché.

Bilateral Talks on Trade and Regional Integration:

Following his arrival, President Museveni held a closed-door meeting with President Ruto where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional trade, and infrastructure development between Uganda and Kenya.

The two Presidents later jointly launched the project and symbolically tightened a bolt on the railway line to mark the commencement of construction works.

President Museveni congratulated President Ruto and the people of Kenya upon what he described as a significant milestone in regional infrastructure development.

“This is a very important function of launching the Naivasha–Kisumu to Malaba Standard Gauge Railway,” President Museveni said.

President Museveni explained that the railway forms part of a broader plan to rationalise the transport system within the region, particularly in Uganda where he noted that over-reliance on road transport increases costs and inefficiencies.

“The railway is part of the rationalisation of our transport system, especially on the Ugandan side which is irrational and wasteful because passengers, light cargo, heavy cargo and petroleum products are all concentrated on the roads,” he said.

He explained that Uganda’s long-term plan is to transfer heavy cargo to the railway, petroleum products to pipelines and water transport, while reserving roads mainly for passengers and light cargo.

The President noted that this approach will reduce road congestion and improve the competitiveness of regional economies.

President Museveni emphasised that Africa must focus on producing high-quality but affordable goods to remain competitive globally. He identified high transport costs, expensive electricity, and the high cost of financing as key challenges affecting business competitiveness.

“If Africa does not address these cost pushers, we shall be outpriced and our goods will not be competitive even within Africa,” he warned.

President Ruto commended President Museveni for his commitment to regional integration and his long-standing advocacy for East African unity.

He noted that the Standard Gauge Railway from Suswa through Kisumu to Malaba will unlock Kenya’s economic potential and benefit the entire East African region.

The multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project is expected to strengthen connectivity to the Port of Mombasa and facilitate trade with landlocked countries including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Ruto highlighted the growing demand for efficient transport, noting that cargo volumes through the Port of Mombasa reached 7.37 million tonnes in just six months of 2025, with nearly 70 percent destined for Uganda.

He observed that cargo currently takes up to 80 hours to move from Mombasa to Malaba and more than 100 hours to Kampala, stressing that slow logistics corridors undermine competitiveness.

“A slow transport corridor inevitably loses business and weakens our competitiveness as a nation,” President Ruto said.

The railway extension is expected to significantly improve the Northern Corridor by reducing transport time, lowering freight costs, and improving the movement of goods between Uganda and the Kenyan coast.

The corridor also supports key economic sectors including agriculture and fisheries around the Lake Victoria basin and is expected to become a critical trade route for the Great Lakes region.

The Kisumu–Malaba SGR extension forms part of a broader regional railway network connecting Mombasa, Nairobi, Naivasha, Kisumu, Malaba, and eventually Kampala.

Leaders from both countries expressed optimism that the project will accelerate regional integration, enhance trade efficiency, and strengthen economic cooperation between Kenya and Uganda.

The launch was also attended by
Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga , the First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and the Minister for East African Community Affairs and the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala.

 


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