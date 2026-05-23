UHRC 28th Annual Report Reveals Growing Rights Violations, Mental Health Struggles and Youth Despair in Uganda

The release of the Uganda Human Rights Commission 28th Annual Report has sparked fresh national debate after exposing a number of issues of human rights concern like delayed justice for victims, corporal punishment in Lango sub-region, a worrying rise in drug and substance abuse and other worrying health trends like mental health and Cancer. The report paints a troubling picture of the country’s social and governance challenges, warning that many young people are slipping into addiction, depression, and hopelessness amid growing economic pressure and weak social support systems.

The report was launched in Kampala by Hon. Lamex Apitta Omara on behalf of Commission Chairperson Mariam Wangadya. During the launch, Omara emphasized that the annual publication “was not designed to attack institutions, but rather to encourage accountability, transparency, and respect for human rights across the country.”

He urged both state and non-state actors to treat the findings seriously and work together to strengthen justice and democratic governance.

According to the report, the commission registered 1,747 complaints in 2025, with 324 involving alleged human rights violations. The Uganda Police Force recorded the highest number of complaints at 181 cases, followed by private individuals and the Uganda People’s Defence Force. The most commonly reported abuses included deprivation of personal liberty, torture, and denial of child maintenance, highlighting continued concerns over abuse of power and mistreatment of citizens.

The commission also revealed that its tribunal handled hundreds of cases during the year and awarded compensation worth UGX 885 million to victims of torture, unlawful detention, and other violations. However, the report noted that many victims still face delayed compensation due to funding gaps, case backlogs, and outdated manual systems that continue to slow investigations and case management processes.

One of the most alarming sections of the report focused on drug and alcohol abuse among young Ugandans. The commission warned that substance abuse is becoming a national crisis, especially among unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 30. On average, the report noted, every Ugandan consumes about 12 liters of pure alcohol, ranking the country among the highest consumers in the world.

The report linked the growing addiction problem to poverty, unemployment, rural-urban migration, peer pressure, and the influence of social media, all of which are contributing to emotional distress and mental instability.

It noted that many children are introduced to drugs and alcohol as early as 13 to 15 years of age, increasing the likelihood of long-term addiction. Dangerous substances such as marijuana, kush, shisha, and kuba were highlighted as common among struggling youth searching for temporary escape from hardship.

Mental health experts also raised concern over the growing burden on health facilities. Statistics presented in the report indicated that nearly 3.7 million Ugandans are experiencing mental health challenges, with youth making up the largest affected group. Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital reportedly stated that 40 percent of mental health admissions are linked to substance abuse, while facilities such as Soroti Regional Referral Hospital continue to receive hundreds of mental health patients every week.

Legal and governance experts welcomed the report but also called for stronger research methods and institutional reforms. Daniel Ronald Ruhweza from Makerere University urged the commission to improve its methodology and maintain strong constitutional protections, especially regarding the 48-hour rule on detention. As Uganda grapples with rising social pressure, addiction, and rights violations, the UHRC report has become a powerful reminder that protecting human dignity and restoring hope among young people may be one of the country’s biggest challenges ahead.