Africa CDC briefs President Museveni on current status of Ebola outbreak 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni this afternoon met a delegation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) at State House, Entebbe.

The delegation briefed the President on the current status of the Ebola outbreak and assured him that the situation is being appropriately managed.

H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, highlighted the need to establish a continental Incident Management Support Team for Ebola in Kampala to strengthen coordination and monitoring efforts.

President Museveni welcomed the proposal and pledged Uganda’s full support.

“Ebola only becomes deadly when there is lack of attention. Otherwise, it is very manageable,” the President noted.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Health, alongside other officials from the Ministry.