News

Africa CDC briefs President Museveni on current status of Ebola outbreak 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni this afternoon met a delegation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) at State House, Entebbe.

The delegation briefed the President on the current status of the Ebola outbreak and assured him that the situation is being appropriately managed.

H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, highlighted the need to establish a continental Incident Management Support Team for Ebola in Kampala to strengthen coordination and monitoring efforts.

President Museveni welcomed the proposal and pledged Uganda’s full support.

“Ebola only becomes deadly when there is lack of attention. Otherwise, it is very manageable,” the President noted.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Health, alongside other officials from the Ministry.

 


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
ByMulema Najib
Follow:
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
Previous Article CID Raids Former Speaker Anita Among’s Village Home in Bukedea Amid Corruption Probe

Editor's Pick

CourtNationalNewsOp-EdPoliticsPolitics

Corruption or Political Management? Muhoozi and Mwenda Clash Over Anita Among

Corruption or Political Management? Muhoozi and Mwenda Clash Over Anita Among The…

By
Lawrence Kazooba
5 Min Read
NationalNewsPolitics

DP’s Denis Mukasa Mbidde Declares Support for PLU, Says Muhoozi Is His Leader

DP Vice Chairman Denis Mukasa Mbidde Declares Allegiance to PLU and Gen…

3 Min Read
NationalNewsPolitics

NRM Caucus to Convene in Entebbe on Sunday After CEC Meeting on Speaker Race

Kampala – May 20, 2026 The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary…

3 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 804 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4404 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Uganda’s Urban Trade Revolution — Between Order, Survival, and the Future of City Economies

By Brian Mugenyi mugenyijj@gmail.com KAMPALA | MASAKA: Uganda’s rapidly expanding towns…

“Leadership Must Unite People” — Ex VO Ssekandi’s Powerful Call to Masaka Leaders Sparks Hope for Better Service Delivery

By Brian Mugenyi MASAKA — In…

SPECIAL REPORT: Kumumanya Tightens Noose on Fraudulent Officials Over PDM Funds Misuse

SPECIAL REPORT: Kumumanya Tightens Noose on…

Dr.Ayub Mukisa: Witchcraft in Uganda: Why Many Ugandans Deny It but Secretly Use It

This piece on witchcraft in Uganda…

Corruption or Political Management? Muhoozi and Mwenda Clash Over Anita Among

Corruption or Political Management? Muhoozi and…