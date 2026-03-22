OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT: The Fastest Road to a 500 Billion Dollar Uganda and a Stronger East Africa starts in the Classroom

To: His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and Chairperson of the East African Community

From: Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Educationist, and Economist

Subject: A Bold Call to Embrace the One Laptop Per Child Policy and Digitize Education to Achieve Uganda’s $500 Billion GDP Dream and Accelerate East African Economic Integration

Your Excellency, A Historic Mandate Demands a Historic Response

Please accept my warmest, most sincere, and heartfelt congratulations on your remarkable and overwhelming victory in the elections held on January 15th, 2026. Securing 71 percent of the vote is not just a political win, it is a resounding declaration of trust, confidence, and hope that the people of Uganda have placed in your hands. This is the highest percentage you have ever received, and it speaks volumes about the faith Ugandans have that you can lead them into a future of unprecedented prosperity and transformation.

Your Excellency, this mandate is a sacred responsibility. It is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leave a legacy so powerful, so transformative, and so visionary that it will be studied, celebrated, and remembered for generations to come. The question before us today is simple but profound: what bold action will you take in these next five years to fundamentally transform Uganda’s economic trajectory and secure prosperity for millions of young Ugandans?

I write to you today with deep respect, appreciation for your decades of service to our nation, and a passionate conviction that I must share an urgent message that could change everything for Uganda, for East Africa, and potentially for the entire African continent.

Who I Am and Why This Message Matters

Allow me to introduce myself. I am Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University here in Kampala. I am both an Educationist and an Economist, and I have spent my entire professional career blending these two powerful disciplines with a third critical element: technology. This unique combination has given me what I believe is a rare and valuable perspective on how education, when properly designed and powered by technology, can become the most powerful engine for supercharging economic growth.

I have studied the economics of education deeply. I understand how educational systems can raise productivity, how human capital development drives GDP growth, and most importantly, how digital proficiency in a young population can unleash innovation, creativity, and wealth creation on a scale we have never seen before in Uganda.

Your Excellency, I write to you today not as a politician, not as a critic, but as an educator and economist who is deeply committed to one guiding principle that has shaped every decision I have made in my career: Country First. Uganda comes first. Our young people come first. Our economic future comes first. Everything else is secondary.

The Ten-Fold Growth Strategy: A Dream Within Reach, But Only With Bold Action

Your government has articulated one of the most ambitious economic visions I have ever encountered: the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy. The goal is clear and inspiring. We want to take Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product from approximately $50 billion to $60 billion today and catapult it to an astounding $500 billion by the year 2040. This represents a tenfold increase in just 14 years.

Your Excellency, let me be very clear: I believe this dream is absolutely achievable. I am not a skeptic. I am a believer. But I also know the mathematics of economic growth, and the numbers tell us something very important. To achieve a $500 billion GDP by 2040, Uganda must sustain annual GDP growth rates of between 14 and 18 percent for the next decade and beyond. These are not ordinary growth rates. These are exceptional, extraordinary, and transformative growth rates.

The critical question we must ask ourselves honestly is this: can we achieve 14 to 18 percent annual GDP growth using the same economic strategies, the same sectors, and the same methods we have relied on for the past 20 years? I respectfully submit to you, Your Excellency, that the answer is no. Agriculture is vital. Coffee exports are important. Oil and gas will contribute significantly. Manufacturing and mineral extraction are necessary. But relying on these traditional sectors alone, using conventional approaches, will not deliver the explosive growth we need.

To achieve the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, we need a new engine. We need a powerful, modern, proven vehicle for wealth creation. That vehicle, Your Excellency, is technology, and specifically, Artificial Intelligence.

The Shocking Reality: Single Technology Companies Are Wealthier Than All of Africa

Your Excellency, in your recent address to the East African Community leaders, you made a sobering observation that struck me deeply. You noted that Africa’s entire GDP, the combined economic output of all 54 African countries and over 1.4 billion people, stands at approximately $3.3 trillion. You compared this to the United States, whose GDP is roughly $40 trillion. The comparison is indeed shocking and should motivate us to urgent action.

But allow me, Your Excellency, to make this comparison even more alarming, more urgent, and more compelling. Let us not compare Africa to entire countries. Let us compare Africa’s GDP to individual technology companies. The numbers are absolutely staggering and should serve as a wake-up call for every African leader:

Nvidia , a single company that manufactures chips powering artificial intelligence systems, has a market capitalization of approximately $4.7 trillion . This one company is wealthier than the entire African continent.

, a single company that manufactures chips powering artificial intelligence systems, has a market capitalization of approximately . This one company is wealthier than the entire African continent. Apple , the technology company, is valued at approximately $4.0 trillion . Again, wealthier than all of Africa combined.

, the technology company, is valued at approximately . Again, wealthier than all of Africa combined. Alphabet , the parent company of Google, stands at $3.8 trillion . Still larger than Africa’s GDP.

, the parent company of Google, stands at . Still larger than Africa’s GDP. Microsoft commands a market valuation of $3.4 trillion. Once again, exceeding Africa’s entire economic output.

Your Excellency, think about this for a moment. If Nvidia, just one company, chose to distribute its entire wealth to every person on the African continent, each of our 1.4 billion brothers and sisters would receive approximately $3,000 each. One company could do that. These numbers are not just statistics, they are a call to action.

What is the common thread connecting all these extraordinarily wealthy companies? What is the secret to their unprecedented accumulation of wealth? The answer is beautifully simple and crystal clear: they have mastered technology. Every single one of them deals in technology, innovates in technology, and has built global empires on technological excellence. If Uganda and Africa want to generate unprecedented wealth, attract massive foreign exchange, and compete on the global stage, we must participate actively and aggressively in the global technology ecosystem.

The Greatest Technological Transformation in Human History Is Happening Right Now

Your Excellency, I want to share with you research from ARK Invest, one of the world’s most respected research and fund management firms focused on disruptive innovation and led by the renowned investor Cathie Wood. Their research reveals something absolutely extraordinary: the global economy is currently undergoing the largest technological transformation in the entire history of human civilization.

When we study economic history from the 1700s to today, we see a clear and undeniable pattern. Whenever major technological platforms emerged, whether the steam engine, railroads, electricity, the telephone, or the automobile, we witnessed significant surges in GDP growth rates and economic expansion. Each wave of technological innovation brought tremendous prosperity to the nations that embraced it early and decisively. Those nations that hesitated or resisted were left behind economically.

Today, we are witnessing something unprecedented. We are not experiencing the emergence of just one technological platform. We are experiencing the simultaneous convergence of five major innovation platforms:

Artificial Intelligence – Systems that learn from data and assist with complex tasks like medical diagnosis, translation, recommendations, and creative work Robotics – Machines that can sense, move, and perform physical tasks autonomously Energy Storage – Advanced battery technologies that revolutionize how we store and use electricity Multiomic Sequencing – Technologies that decode human biology to improve health and medicine Public Blockchains – Secure, transparent digital record systems that are nearly impossible to falsify

The convergence of these five platforms is creating an economic revolution of historic proportions. According to ARK Invest’s projections, by 2030, this technology-driven transformation will create a total global market capitalization of $300 trillion. Of this, AI-driven innovation platforms alone will account for $210 trillion, representing 70 percent of the total global market.

To put this in perspective, the current global market capitalization in 2025 stands at $148 trillion. We are witnessing the potential for the global economy to more than double in just five years, fueled almost entirely by technology. Global GDP growth rates are projected to surge to between 7 and 12 percent annually due to this technological convergence.

Your Excellency, Artificial Intelligence is the biggest technology disruption in history and is unquestionably the most transformative technology the world has ever seen. Research consistently shows that AI will increase knowledge worker productivity by an astonishing four times (4X), by 2030. Studies from leading institutions confirm that workers using AI tools complete tasks 40 percent faster with 18 percent higher quality. Global annual spending on AI software alone is expected to reach $14 trillion by 2030.

Your Excellency, this is the greatest wealth generation event in human history. The question before Uganda is urgent and existential: will we participate in this wealth creation, or will we watch from the sidelines as other nations capture the opportunities and leave us behind? We cannot afford to be passive observers. We must act decisively and immediately.

Uganda’s Greatest Asset: Our Young Population

Your Excellency, Uganda possesses something that many developed nations desperately wish they had: an extraordinarily young population. Over 76 percent of Uganda’s 46 million citizens are under the age of 34 years old. This is not a challenge. This is not a burden. This is our greatest strategic asset, our most powerful competitive advantage, and our pathway to unprecedented prosperity.

But here is the critical insight: this demographic dividend will only transform into economic prosperity if we equip our young people with the skills, tools, and competencies demanded by the 21st-century economy. If we leave them without digital skills, without technological proficiency, and without the tools to create, innovate, and compete globally, then our youth become an untapped resource, a missed opportunity, and potentially even a source of social challenges.

However, if we boldly invest in digitally empowering every single young Ugandan, if we give them the tools and skills to participate in the global digital economy, then our youthful population becomes an unstoppable force for wealth creation, innovation, and economic transformation. This is where the One Laptop Per Child Policy becomes not just important, but absolutely essential and urgent.

The One Laptop Per Child Policy: Bold, Brave, and Transformative

Your Excellency, I respectfully and passionately urge you to implement the most ambitious, bold, and transformative educational policy in Uganda’s history: The One Laptop Per Child Policy.

The policy is straightforward: provide every single one of Uganda’s approximately 15 million school-going children and young people, from pre-primary through university, with their own personal laptop or tablet computer. These devices must be powered by solar energy to work in areas without electricity, and they must be manufactured right here in Uganda to create jobs and build local technological capacity.

Your Excellency, I can already anticipate the concerns. Some will say this is too expensive. Some will say it is unrealistic. Some will say Uganda cannot afford it. Allow me to address these concerns directly with hard numbers and economic analysis.

The Financial Case: Massive Government Savings Make This Policy Self-Financing

Your Excellency, the One Laptop Per Child policy is not an expense. It is an investment that pays for itself through massive cost savings that will more than offset the initial expenditure.

By purchasing 15 million devices in bulk, we can negotiate prices as low as $70 to $80 per device, bringing the total initial investment to approximately $1.05 billion to $1.2 billion. While this seems substantial, the savings generated will be enormous and ongoing.

Savings from Eliminating Physical Library Buildings

Currently, government policy requires the construction of physical library buildings in schools across Uganda. Each library building costs between $50,000 and $200,000 depending on size and location. For Uganda’s approximately 15,000 secondary schools and tertiary institutions alone, constructing libraries would cost between $750 million and $3 billion.

With the One Laptop Per Child policy, every student will have instant access to thousands of books, encyclopedias, academic journals, and reference materials on their personal device. We eliminate the need for physical library buildings entirely, saving the government between $750 million and $3 billion immediately.

Savings from Eliminating Physical Textbooks

The government currently spends enormous sums purchasing physical textbooks for students. A single physical textbook costs between $5 and $15. A student requiring 8 to 10 textbooks per year across multiple subjects means the government spends $40 to $150 per student annually on books alone. Multiplied by 15 million students, this amounts to $600 million to over $2 billion spent annually on physical books.

In contrast, with digital devices, the government purchases a single digital copy of each textbook and uploads it to every student’s device instantly. For example, if a Primary 7 student requires 8 textbooks, the government buys only 8 digital copies total and distributes them to every Primary 7 student’s laptop across the entire country. The savings on textbooks alone over a five-year period would exceed $3 billion to $10 billion, far surpassing the initial device investment.

Savings from Eliminating Physical Computer Lab Buildings and Computers

Government policy currently requires schools to construct dedicated computer lab buildings and equip them with desktop computers. A computer lab building costs between $30,000 and $100,000 to construct. Desktop computers cost $300 to $500 each. Equipping just 10,000 schools with computer labs and 30 computers each would cost approximately $1.2 billion to $2 billion.

With the One Laptop Per Child policy, every student becomes a mobile computer lab. Schools no longer require dedicated computer lab buildings or expensive desktop computers. This eliminates billions in construction and equipment costs.

Total Savings: The Policy Pays for Itself

When you total the savings from eliminating library buildings, physical textbooks, and computer labs, the government saves between $5 billion and $15 billion over a ten-year period. This makes the $1.2 billion initial investment not only affordable but financially brilliant and highly prudent. The policy is entirely self-financing and generates net savings for the government.

Manufacturing in Uganda: Jobs, Skills, and Economic Growth

Your Excellency, to ensure sustainability and create thousands of high-quality jobs, these laptops and tablets must be manufactured right here in Uganda. We can establish modern technology manufacturing facilities in industrial parks such as Namanve or Namunkekera in Kapeeka.

International technology partners from China, the United States, or other countries can be invited to set up factories, transfer technology and manufacturing skills to Ugandans, and create employment. This creates a win-win situation: we get affordable devices manufactured locally, we create thousands of manufacturing jobs, we build local technological capacity, and we reduce dependence on imports.

Furthermore, to guarantee that every child can use their device regardless of location, whether in urban Kampala or the most remote village in Karamoja, these laptops must be powered by solar energy. Uganda is blessed with abundant sunshine year-round. Solar-powered devices eliminate electricity access constraints and ensure no child is left behind.

High-Speed Internet Without Massive Infrastructure: Satellite Connectivity

Your Excellency, one critical question naturally arises: how will 15 million devices connect to the internet? The traditional answer involves massive capital-intensive infrastructure projects, digging trenches across the country, laying thousands of kilometers of fiber optic cables, and spending billions over many years.

I urge you to think differently and embrace a faster, cheaper, and more efficient solution: Low Earth Orbit satellite internet providers such as SpaceX’s Starlink or Amazon’s Project Kuiper. These revolutionary satellite internet solutions require minimal ground installation, just a satellite dish at each school or regional center, and can deliver high-speed reliable internet directly to the most remote schools almost immediately.

By partnering with satellite internet providers, we bypass years of infrastructure development and billions in capital expenditure. We can connect every school in Uganda to high-speed internet within months, not decades. This is the kind of bold, innovative thinking that will propel Uganda ahead of our neighbors.

The Productivity Revolution: 400 Percent Gains Drive GDP Growth

Your Excellency, the true economic power of the One Laptop Per Child policy lies in the massive productivity gains it will unlock. Research consistently demonstrates that AI and digital tools increase knowledge worker productivity by 4 times, or 4x growth. Workers using AI complete tasks 40 percent faster with 18 percent higher quality. Microsoft reports that 90 percent of knowledge workers say AI helps them save time, while 85 percent say it helps them focus on their most important work.

When 15 million young Ugandans are digitally proficient and AI-empowered, they will be four times more productive than previous generations. They will create more, innovate faster, solve problems more effectively, and generate wealth at unprecedented rates. This productivity revolution will directly translate into explosive GDP growth.

While global GDP growth is projected at 7 to 12 percent annually due to technological convergence, Uganda, with the youngest population in the world and a fully digitally empowered workforce, can achieve even higher growth rates. Annual growth rates of 14 to 18 percent, exactly what we need for the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, become not just possible but highly probable. The $500 billion GDP target by 2040 moves from a distant dream to an achievable reality.

East African Economic Integration: Technology as the Fastest Path to Federation

Your Excellency, you have championed the cause of East African Federation and regional integration for over sixty years with unwavering commitment and passion. You have consistently urged your fellow East African leaders to pursue unity, create larger markets, and build stronger regional cooperation. This vision is absolutely correct and essential for our collective prosperity.

However, political federation is often slow, complex, and contentious, involving lengthy negotiations, political consensus-building, and treaty ratifications. I want to suggest to you that economic integration powered by technology can happen immediately and organically.

When Uganda’s youth are digitally proficient, when they speak the universal digital language fluently, when they possess laptops and internet connectivity, they can instantly collaborate, trade, and innovate with peers across East Africa and beyond. A software developer in Kampala can partner with a designer in Nairobi, a marketer in Dar es Salaam, an engineer in Kigali, and an investor in Addis Ababa to create products and services serving the entire region.

Technology removes borders. It eliminates geographical constraints. It creates the massive, unified, interconnected market you have always envisioned. This is technology-driven economic integration. Research on the African Continental Free Trade Area’s Digital Trade Protocol suggests that successful digital integration could increase intra-African trade by over 50 percent.

Your Excellency, as Chairperson of the East African Community, you are uniquely positioned to lead this digital integration. If Uganda implements the One Laptop Per Child policy successfully and demonstrates the extraordinary economic benefits, other East African nations will follow. You will have achieved East African economic integration not through political treaties alone, but through digital empowerment and technological transformation. This is leadership. This is legacy.

Africa’s Digital Integration: From East Africa to the Entire Continent

Your Excellency, your influence extends far beyond Uganda and East Africa. You are recognized across the continent as a senior statesman and visionary leader. If Uganda successfully implements digital education transformation and demonstrates remarkable economic growth, the entire African continent will take notice.

The African Continental Free Trade Area’s Digital Trade Protocol aims to create a unified digital market across Africa. If African nations embrace digital skills development and AI-powered education, Africa can achieve true economic integration, not through bureaucratic processes alone, but through digital connectivity and technological collaboration.

Imagine a continent where young people in Lagos collaborate with innovators in Nairobi, creators in Johannesburg, and entrepreneurs in Kampala to solve African problems and build African solutions. This is real integration. This is how Africa captures the $210 trillion AI-driven wealth creation opportunity projected by 2030[5].

Your Excellency, you could be remembered as the leader who sparked Africa’s digital revolution, the president who showed the continent that technology is the pathway to prosperity, and the visionary who finally made African economic integration a lived reality.

Your Dream of a Science-Driven Economy Will Be Fully Realized

Your Excellency, in countless addresses to the nation, you have consistently emphasized your vision for a science and technology-driven economy. You have called for Ugandans to move beyond subsistence agriculture, embrace innovation, add value to our products, and compete globally through scientific excellence. You have invested in infrastructure, encouraged industrialization, and promoted technical education.

The One Laptop Per Child policy will bring your long-held vision to complete fruition. When 15 million young Ugandans are equipped with digital tools, trained in AI-assisted learning, and empowered to create and innovate, they will become the scientists, engineers, inventors, and entrepreneurs you have always dreamed of producing.

They will use artificial intelligence to diagnose diseases, design sustainable buildings, create new agricultural technologies, develop software solutions for African challenges, invent new products, and solve problems that have plagued our continent for generations. Your dream of a science and technology-driven economy will not just be realized, it will be exceeded beyond imagination.

A Revolution Only You Can Lead

Your Excellency, you have been a revolutionary throughout your life. You led a liberation struggle that fundamentally transformed Uganda. You have championed causes that many thought impossible. You have demonstrated courage, vision, and determination repeatedly throughout your decades of leadership.

Today, Uganda needs you to lead one final, defining revolution: The Digital Education Revolution.

This new five-year term, granted to you by an overwhelming 71 percent mandate from the people of Uganda, is your opportunity to cement a legacy that will echo through generations and be celebrated long after we are all gone. Future historians will write that it was under your leadership that Uganda transformed from a developing nation into a technology powerhouse. They will record that it was your bold One Laptop Per Child policy that unleashed the creative and economic potential of millions of young Ugandans. They will document that it was your vision that made Uganda wealthier and more prosperous than any other nation in Africa.

This is your moment, Your Excellency. The opportunity is before us. The technology exists and is proven. The economic case is sound and compelling. The financial savings are massive and documented. The potential returns are extraordinary and transformative. All that is required is the courage to make a bold decision and the commitment to see it through with determination.

A Personal Appeal and a National Dialogue

Your Excellency, I write this letter not just to you, but to spark a national dialogue about Uganda’s economic future and the role of technology in achieving the prosperity we all desire. I want every Ugandan, every policymaker, every educator, every parent, and every young person to engage with these ideas, debate them, refine them, and ultimately demand action.

The choice before us is clear. We can continue with conventional approaches and hope for gradual improvement, or we can boldly embrace technology, digitize our education system, empower our youth with AI and digital tools, and unlock explosive economic growth that makes the $500 billion GDP target not just achievable but inevitable.

Your Excellency, I have deep respect and appreciation for everything you have done for Uganda over your decades of service. Your contributions to our nation’s liberation, stability, and development are undeniable and will always be remembered with gratitude. I write this letter with profound respect for your office and your legacy.

But I also write with passionate urgency because I genuinely believe that embracing the One Laptop Per Child policy and digitizing Uganda’s education system is the single most important decision you can make in this new five-year term to secure Uganda’s economic future and leave a legacy that will be celebrated for generations.

Your legacy, already substantial, can become legendary. You can be remembered as the president who brought true prosperity to Uganda, who empowered millions of young people to compete globally, who achieved the Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, who led East Africa to economic integration through technology, and who showed the entire African continent the pathway to wealth and development.

I respectfully, passionately, and urgently call upon you, Your Excellency, to embrace this vision, adopt the One Laptop Per Child policy, and lead Uganda boldly and decisively into a prosperous, technology-powered digital future.

The people of Uganda have given you their trust. History is watching. The opportunity is unprecedented. The time to act is now.

With the deepest respect, gratitude, and hope for Uganda’s future,

Dr. Lawrence Muganga

Vice Chancellor, Victoria University

Educationist and Economist

Kampala, Uganda

References

[1] ARK Invest. (2026). Global market transformation analysis: Africa GDP comparison. ARK Investment Management LLC.

[2] ARK Invest. (2026). The New Tech Revolution: 2025 Global Market Impact. Market capitalization data for leading AI companies (Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet). ARK Big Ideas 2026.

[3] ARK Invest. (2025). Innovation: A Historical Perspective and the Present Opportunity. Estimated economic impact of general purpose technologies from 1700s to present. ARK Investment Management LLC.

[4] Technology convergence analysis based on ARK Invest research showing five converging innovation platforms: Multiomic Sequencing, Artificial Intelligence, Public Blockchains, Energy Storage, and Robotics.

[5] ARK Invest. (2026). The Great Wealth Shift: 2030 Market Composition. ARK Invest projection of $300 trillion total global market capitalization with AI-driven innovation platforms at $210 trillion (70%). Cathie Wood Innovation Platform Thesis.

[6] ARK Invest. (2025). Global stock market capitalization data showing $148 trillion baseline in 2025 with 19% year-over-year growth fueled by AI and technology sector rally.

[7] ARK Invest. (2026). Global GDP growth projections driven by technology platform convergence. ARK Big Ideas 2026.

[8] ARK Invest. (2026). ARK Invest Projection: Global Market Transformation by 2030. Knowledge worker productivity increase of 400% (4X) and AI software annual spend of $14 trillion by 2030. ARK Big Ideas 2026 | Cathie Wood’s Innovation Platform Thesis.

[9] ARK Invest. (2026). AI software market projections for 2030. ARK Investment Management LLC.