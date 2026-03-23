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Masaka City Leaders Face Service Delivery Test in Museveni’s 7th Term

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

What Awaits Masaka City Leaders in Museveni’s Seventh Term?
By Brian MugenyI

Contents
The Real Test: Service DeliveryPolitical Dynamics and ExpectationsGovernment Programs: Opportunity or Test?The Road Ahead

Masaka City’s newly elected leaders are stepping into office at a defining moment, with expectations high and challenges deeply entrenched. As Uganda transitions into President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s seventh term, the spotlight now shifts to whether local leadership can translate political victory into tangible service delivery.

Masaka, elevated to city status in 2023, remains one of Uganda’s fastest-growing urban centres, with a population approaching one million people. The recent January 15, 2026 general elections, overseen by the Electoral Commission led by Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, ushered in a new crop of leaders—many aligned to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), alongside a notable opposition presence.

Among the standout outcomes was the re-election of Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja, who retained her seat, as well as victories for several NRM councillors and leaders, including Woman MP Justine Nameere, whose win followed a court-endorsed recount.

The Real Test: Service Delivery

While political alignments are now settled, the real work begins. Leaders must confront persistent urban challenges that continue to frustrate residents and stall economic growth.

Top on the list is unreliable electricity. Businesses—particularly salons, bars, and small-scale enterprises—have suffered losses due to frequent power outages, a situation many attribute to inefficiencies following the transition in power distribution management. For a city heavily dependent on SMEs, this remains a critical bottleneck.

Water scarcity is another pressing concern, especially in divisions such as Nyendo-Mukungwe and Kimanya-Kabonera. Environmental experts continue to warn that degradation of wetlands and poor conservation practices are worsening the crisis.

Infrastructure gaps—particularly poor road networks—have also persisted, affecting mobility, trade, and access to essential services.

Political Dynamics and Expectations

The NRM registered a strong showing in Masaka, securing a majority of council seats. Party leaders, including Masaka City NRM Chairperson Rogers Bulegeya, have attributed this success to coordinated mobilisation and grassroots engagement.

Bulegeya has since called for unity among leaders, urging them to prioritise service delivery over political differences. He has also pushed for structured dialogue between local stakeholders, business leaders, and government to address long-standing challenges.

Meanwhile, newly elected Kimanya-Kabonera Division Mayor Moses Mulinde faces immediate pressure to deliver. His constituency grapples with high taxation concerns, land disputes, and demands for improved social services.

Government Programs: Opportunity or Test?

Central government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga are expected to play a key role in transforming household incomes. President Museveni has consistently positioned these initiatives as tools for grassroots economic empowerment.

In Masaka, sections of the population—especially youth groups engaged in piggery, poultry, and coffee farming—have already benefited from PDM funds. However, questions remain about sustainability, accountability, and long-term impact.

The challenge for local leaders will be ensuring these programmes move beyond disbursement and translate into real economic transformation.

The Road Ahead

As swearing-in ceremonies approach, Masaka’s leaders inherit both political goodwill and a heavy burden of expectation. The electorate will be watching closely—not for rhetoric, but results.

From fixing roads and stabilising electricity to tackling unemployment and improving urban planning, the next five years will define whether Masaka’s city status becomes a story of progress—or a missed opportunity.

For now, the message from residents is clear: leadership must work.


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ByBrian Mugenyi
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Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
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