Oscar Mutebi’s Rural Masaka Push Signals Early Political Move Ahead of 2031 Race

Oscar Mutebi Steps Up Rural Masaka Outreach, Targets Schools, Health and Poverty Eradication

By Brian Mugenyi

MASAKA – A quiet but calculated mobilisation drive is taking shape in rural Masaka District, where emerging political actor Oscar Mutebi is positioning himself around service delivery, education support and grassroots economic empowerment.

Last week, students at St. Mugaga Secondary School in Kyanamukaka Town Council were treated to an unexpected boost after Mutebi donated a flat-screen television, public address system and scholastic materials—interventions aimed at improving access to information and enhancing co-curricular engagement.

Mutebi, who serves as a personal assistant to former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, said the initiative is part of a broader commitment to support education and community welfare in rural Masaka.

“Leadership is about service. Our focus is to ensure communities, especially young people, access opportunities that can transform their lives,” he noted.

Early Signals of Political Ambition

While Mutebi has not formally declared his intentions, local leaders are already tipping him as a potential contender for the Bukoto Central parliamentary seat in 2031. His growing visibility—anchored on community outreach and material support—has begun to attract backing from sections of local leadership.

Among those rallying behind him are Kyanamukaka Town Council Mayor Zaina Nakidde, education stakeholders, and community mobilisers who cite his “hands-on” approach and accessibility.

Observers say this early groundwork mirrors a familiar political script in Uganda—where community-based interventions often precede formal bids for office.

Reviving Greater Masaka Development Agenda

At the centre of Mutebi’s engagements is the revival of the Greater Masaka Development Initiative, a regional concept championed by Ssekandi and supported by figures such as Salim Saleh.

The initiative seeks to replicate development models seen in regions like Busoga, with a strong emphasis on vocational training, agro-processing and industrialisation.

Ssekandi has been particularly vocal about the need for a fully-fledged vocational institute in rural Masaka, arguing that the absence of such a facility continues to lock thousands of youth out of practical skills training.

“We need to equip our young people with hands-on skills. A vocational institute here would transform livelihoods and boost productivity,” Ssekandi said during a recent engagement.

The Bigger Picture: Jobs and Skills Gap

The push for a vocational institute comes against the backdrop of stark socio-economic realities. Masaka District, with a population of nearly 300,000 according to the 2014 census, remains heavily dependent on subsistence farming, with over 65% of households relying on agriculture.

Youth unemployment remains a persistent challenge, compounded by school dropouts and limited access to skills training.

Local leaders argue that establishing a vocational hub could unlock opportunities in agro-processing, carpentry, welding and mechanics—sectors already active but largely informal.

There are also calls for investment in value addition, particularly for crops such as coffee and passion fruits, which dominate the area’s agricultural landscape.

Pressure on Government

Ssekandi has since appealed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Minister of Education, Janet Kataaha Museveni, to prioritise the construction of a vocational institute in the district under the ongoing development agenda.

Despite the launch of the Greater Masaka Development Initiative in 2020, rural Masaka is yet to fully benefit, even as neighbouring areas have secured industrial hubs and training centres.

Politics Meets Service Delivery

Mutebi’s approach—blending philanthropy, mobilisation and alignment with national programmes—reflects a broader trend where aspiring leaders anchor their credibility on visible community impact.

From donating school equipment to championing skills development, the strategy appears designed to resonate with a largely youthful population eager for economic opportunity.

Whether this momentum translates into political capital remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: in rural Masaka, the race to win hearts—and shape the future—has already begun.