Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Uganda Is Producing More PhDs—But Where Is Their Impact?

Uganda is producing an increasing number of PhD graduates each year, driven by the expansion of universities and a growing emphasis on higher education. While this trend signals progress in academic capacity, it also exposes a critical gap: the limited translation of doctoral knowledge into tangible societal impact.

In a May 10, 2024 article in The Observer, John Musinguzi, citing Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, highlights how China’s over 3,000 universities drive development through research and innovation led by master’s and PhD graduates. These efforts have contributed to industrial growth, job creation, and poverty reduction. In contrast, Uganda, with over 2,500 PhD holders, has yet to demonstrate comparable outcomes. This raises a pressing question: where is the impact of Uganda’s highly trained scholars?

Discussions with PhD holders reveal a complex reality. Many acknowledge that their contribution to national development remains limited, often constrained by the need for personal survival within a narrow job market. Others point to systemic challenges, including weak links between academia and industry, limited funding for applied research, and institutional incentives that prioritize academic publication over practical impact.

Ideally, a PhD equips individuals to conduct independent research, drive innovation, and inform policy. In Uganda’s context, this expertise should be central to addressing persistent challenges such as poverty, unemployment, governance deficits, and poor service delivery. Yet much of the research produced remains theoretical, confined to academic journals, and disconnected from local development needs.

Moreover, there is a noticeable reluctance among some highly trained professionals to engage with rural and underserved regions, where their expertise could be most transformative. Areas such as Karamoja and West Nile continue to face acute development challenges that require context-specific, research-driven solutions.

To address this disconnect, Uganda must rethink the purpose and structure of doctoral training. Universities should prioritize problem-solving research aligned with national development priorities.

Equally important is strengthening collaboration between academia, government, the private sector, and civil society to ensure that research informs policy and practice.

Ultimately, the value of a PhD should not be measured by academic credentials alone, but by its contribution to solving real societal problems. Without this shift, Uganda risks producing highly educated individuals whose potential remains largely untapped.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com