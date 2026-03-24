IBRAHIM KASITA: The Social Pulse: How Uganda’s Public Amenities Tariff Powers Hospitals, Lights Streets, and Sustains Essential Services

THE SOCIAL PULSE: Decoding the Role of the Public Amenities Tariff in Uganda’s Development, writes Ibrahim Kasita.

As the sun sets over the skylines of Kampala, Gulu, Fort Portal, Hoima, Soroti, Mbale, Jinja, Arua, and Mbarara, thousands of streetlights flicker to life, illuminating the nation’s arteries and heartbeat. Meanwhile, in the sterile wards of public health facilities, life-saving oxygen concentrators and neonatal incubators hum with steady precision. These services form the invisible scaffolding of modern life—and in Uganda, their sustainability hinges on a specific, often overlooked line in the national electricity tariff schedule: Code 50—Public Amenities.

The Public Amenities tariff category was created by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) in January 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, ERA has maintained a strategic pricing cushion for users under this category. While the standard domestic rate for 2026 hovers around UGX 756.2 per unit, Public Amenities—which include public not-for-profit and government-funded health facilities under the Ministry of Health (such as national referral hospitals, regional referral hospitals, specialised hospitals, and Health Centre IVs), as well as street lighting provided by cities, municipalities, and town councils—benefit from a preferential rate of UGX 360 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This tariff is designed to ensure that the cost of essential public services does not overwhelm taxpayers or strain the budgets of health facilities and local governments.

The Health Lifeline: Powering Mulago and Beyond

For the Ministry of Health and administrators of public hospitals, electricity is the difference between life and death. Modern healthcare delivery is highly energy-intensive—from maintaining the national vaccine cold chain to powering theatre lights and diagnostic imaging machines such as CT scans and MRIs. The demand is constant and non-negotiable.

“Every time the power tariff for public amenities is held steady, it directly protects the operational budget of a hospital,” explains a senior medical professional. “If our national and regional referral hospitals were charged at standard commercial rates, the cost of medical oxygen alone would skyrocket, potentially forcing facilities to choose between lighting wards and running laboratories.”

The Public Amenities tariff allows hospitals like Mulago and other public not-for-profit health facilities under the Ministry of Health to operate high-tech equipment without the fear of crippling electricity bills. This preferential rate reinforces the principle that the “right to health” must be supported by the “right to affordable energy.”

Urban Governance: Lighting the Way for Cities, Municipalities, and Towns

Beyond hospital walls, the Public Amenities tariff is the lifeblood of urban security and economic activity. For city authorities such as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), as well as leaders of Uganda’s newer cities—Jinja, Mbale, and Arua—and various municipalities and towns, the cost of maintaining street lighting has long been a challenge.

Following the 2025 transition, when the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) assumed control of the national distribution network, renewed focus has been placed on “Smart City” initiatives. The preferential tariff enables local governments to keep streetlights on longer—an intervention widely associated with reduced petty crime and improved urban safety.

“A well-lit street is a safe street for commerce,” says Premola Nanka, a night-market vendor in Rubaare. “The fact that the town council can afford to keep these lights on until dawn allows us to run our businesses at night. That is the real ‘power’ of a social tariff.”

Subsidy vs. Sustainability

However, the Public Amenities tariff presents a classic regulatory dilemma. ERA must walk a fine line: keeping rates low enough to support essential social services while ensuring the electricity sub-sector remains financially viable.

If the tariff is set too low, the distributor (UEDCL) may struggle to maintain the transformers and distribution lines serving these public services. If set too high, the financial burden on town clerks and the Ministry of Health increases, risking “dark” hospitals and unlit streets.

The Road Ahead

As Uganda advances further into the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV), the role of the Electricity Regulatory Authority has evolved from that of a mere price setter to a strategic development partner.

The Public Amenities tariff reflects a broader philosophy: that electricity is not merely a commodity to be sold for profit, but a public good to be managed for societal benefit. In the 2026 energy landscape, while heavy industries dominate headlines with US 5-cent power, it is the quiet stability of the Public Amenities tariff that helps keep hospitals running, streets safe, and the nation’s social fabric intact.

As ERA continues to monitor sector performance in the post-Umeme era, the priority remains clear: ensuring that “Power to the People” truly includes the essential services that enable society to function and thrive.

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Mr Ibrahim Kasita works with ERA.