3 Days to Go: Thousands Expected at Free Eye Camp in Bukedea

Three Days to Go: Free Eye Camp Set for Bukedea as Communities Urged to Turn Up

BUKEDEA – With just three days remaining, thousands of Ugandans with eye-related complications are being urged to take advantage of a major free eye health camp scheduled to take place at Bukedea Teaching Hospital this week.

The three-day outreach, organized by the Ruparelia Foundation in partnership with Mulago National Referral Hospital and C-Care, will run from March 27th to 29th, 2026, offering critical eye care services at no cost.

The camp, held in honour of Rajiv Ruparelia, is expected to provide a lifeline to patients suffering from untreated eye conditions across the Teso sub-region and beyond.

According to organizers, services to be offered include eye check-ups, cataract screenings, provision of reading and children’s glasses, and cataract surgeries for selected cases.

Health experts have consistently warned that many Ugandans suffer preventable blindness due to lack of access to affordable eye care services, making such camps crucial interventions in underserved communities.

Residents from Bukedea, Soroti, Mbale, Gulu, Lira, Tororo, and Kapchorwa have particularly been encouraged to attend in large numbers.

“This is a rare opportunity for communities to receive specialized eye care services free of charge. We call upon all those experiencing eye problems to turn up and benefit,” organizers emphasized.

The initiative underscores growing private sector involvement in supporting public health services, especially in rural areas where access remains limited.

As anticipation builds, local leaders and health workers are mobilizing communities to ensure maximum turnout.